4 of the Best Defensive Players in UCLA History
Over the course of their legendary history, the UCLA Bruins have seen some very talented and skilled defensive players leave their mark in Westwood. From hard-hitting linebackers, lockdown defensive backs, and dominant defensive linemen, these are some of the best:
Ken Norton Jr.
On the top of many people's list is linebacker Ken Norton Jr (1984-1987), who helped lead the Bruins to bowl wins in four consecutive bowl games. He was a tackling machine and the heart of the UCLA defense in the mid-1980s. In 1986 and 1987, he was an All-American and had 231 tackles.
Norton went on to have a successful 13-year NFL career, where he became the first player ever to win three Super Bowls in a row.
Carnell Lake
Another dominant player in the same era was defensive lineman Carnell Lake (1985-1988). He set a school record with 45.5 tackles for loss and ranks fourth in career sacks with 25.5. In 1987, Lake led the Pac-10 with 13 sacks in one season, which at the time was a UCLA single-season record.
Lake also went on to have a great NFL career, where he was a five-time pro bowler.
Kenney Easley
Easley is regarded as one of the best safeties in college football history. During his time with the Bruins (1977-1980), he amassed 374 tackles and 19 interceptions. He was a three-time All-American and went on to have an incredible NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks.
Easley was named the NFL defensive player of the year in 1984 and is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Dave Ball
Ball was a dominant edge rusher for the Bruins (2000-2003), and he set the school all-time sack record with 30.5. He had a stellar senior season in 2003, when he led the nation with 16.5 sacks and was awarded the Pac-12 defensive player of the year. He was also a unanimous All-American, an incredible achievement for him and UCLA.
The UCLA Bruin football program has seen some incredible players come through Westwood, many of whom have gone on to play in the NFL. Who will be the next great Bruin?
