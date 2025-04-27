How Jalen Milroe Will Impact UCLA's Charbonnet's Role in Seattle
The Seattle Seahawks drafted dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe from Alabama with the 92nd pick of the 2025 NFL draft. Milroe is a dynamic addition to Seattle's offense, and his presence could have a notable impact on former UCLA Bruin Zach Charbonnet's role in 2025.
Yes, Jalen Milroe is technically a quarterback. But what makes him so unique is that he is an elite athlete and can change a game with his legs. Last season at Alabama, we saw him throw for 16 touchdown passes, and run for 20 touchdown passes to go along with 726 rushing yards.
With Seattle already having its starting quarterback in Sam Darnold, Milroe is expected to be used heavily in wildcat-type schemes, similar to how the Saints have used Taysom Hill in recent years. How will this affect former UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet?
For one, Milroe's presence and durability will put less wear and tear on Kenneth Walker III, Seattle's star running back, who has struggled with staying healthy. When Walker has gone down, Charbonnet has stepped up and taken over most of the workload for the Seahawks. Now, however, with Milroe reducing the carries for all Seattle running backs, Walker may stay more healthy.
It is reasonable to expect Charbonnet to get fewer carries in 2025, unless Walker misses time. In 2024, Walker missed five games, which allowed Charbonnet to get eight touchdowns and rushed for 569 yards on 135 carries last season. One area his usage may really drop is in the red zone.
Milroe will bring a dynamic option to the Seahawks' red zone offense, which struggled mightily in 2024. He can be used all over the field, which will especially be beneficial in the red zone. When we have seen Charbonnet come in for the short-yardage situations in the past, that may be overtaken by the versatility of Milroe.
Overall, the Seahawks drafted a running back who can throw the ball with quarterback Jalen Milroe. His presence will impact the usage and effectiveness of Charbonnet, and we may see less of him in 2025. However, Charbonnet has shown his resilience, toughness and ability to step up when the team needs him.
We saw that at UCLA, and in Seattle, and there is no doubt that Charbonnet will do whatever is needed for the team.
