2025 NFL Draft Grades: Analysis of Every Team’s Picks

A closer look at which teams drafted best and which teams still have some work to do this offseason.

Gilberto Manzano, Matt Verderame

The Jaguars traded up to select Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick.
The Jaguars traded up to select Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Jump to a division

  1. AFC EAST
  2. AFC NORTH
  3. AFC SOUTH
  4. AFC WEST
  5. NFC EAST
  6. NFC NORTH
  7. NFC SOUTH
  8. NFC WEST

The 2025 NFL draft has come and gone. 

In due time, we’ll know whether the Jacksonville Jaguars’ risky decision to acquire the Cleveland Browns’ No. 2 pick to select Travis Hunter was a giant mistake or a monumental moment for the franchise. And we’ll find out whether NFL teams were right to make Shedeur Sanders a Day 3 pick to the Browns, going long after the Tennessee Titans took Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick.

But patience isn’t really a thing in the NFL. Teams often want fast results, with surroundings playing an important factor in how a prize rookie does early in their career.

Without the benefit of hindsight, we considered talent, value and team fit to come up with grades for all 32 draft classes. 

Here’s who graded well and who might be set back for a year or two.

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills

Grade: B

Round 1: No. 30: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
Round 2: No. 41: T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina
Round 3: No. 72: Landon Jackson, edge, Arkansas
Round 4: No. 109: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
Round 5: No. 170: Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State
Round 5: No. 173: Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech
Round 6: No. 177: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
Round 6: No. 206: Chase Lundt, OT, UConn
Round 7: No. 240: Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland

Analysis: Buffalo had one of the league's top offenses last year behind MVP quarterback Josh Allen. However, the defense has struggled for years in the postseason to get key stops. General manager Brandon Beane aggressively attacked that side of the ball with Hairston in the first round, followed by three defensive linemen in Rounds 2–4. Hairston will start alongside Christian Benford and Taron Johnson, while Walker and Sanders will form a nice rotation next to Ed Oliver. —MV

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers
Ewers landed in Miami as a seventh-round pick. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Grade: C+

Round 1: No. 13: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Round 2: No. 37: Jonah Savaiinaea, G, Arizona
Round 5: No. 143: Jordan Phillips, DT, Maryland
Round 5: No. 150: Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida
Round 5: No. 155: Dante Trader Jr., S, Maryland
Round 6: No. 179: Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State
Round 7: No. 231: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Round 7: No. 253: Zeek Biggers, DT, Georgia Tech

Analysis: The Dolphins did well with their selections, but it’s tough to get a top grade when you make only two picks through the first four rounds. Miami added a much-needed guard to its offensive line in Savaiinaea, who could start as a rookie. Grant, their first-round pick, is a 331-pound run-stuffer who also provides some juice as a pass rusher. He’ll fit nicely on a front four which includes Zach Sieler, Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips. —MV

New England Patriots

Grade: A-

Round 1: No. 4: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Round 2: No. 38: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
Round 3: No. 69: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State
Round 3: No. 95: Jared Wilson, C, Georgia
Round 4: No. 106: Craig Woodson, S, California
Round 4: No. 137: Joshua Palmer, DT, Florida State
Round 5: No. 146: Bradyn Swinson, edge, LSU
Round 6: No. 182: Andres Borregales, K, Miami
Round 7: No. 220: Marcus Bryant, OT, Missouri
Round 7: No. 251: Julian Ashby, LS, Vanderbilt
Round 7: No. 257: Kobee Minor, CB, Memphis

Analysis: The Patriots needed to find a plethora of starters with upside, and they did just that. Incoming coach Mike Vrabel got help on the offensive side with Campbell becoming quarterback Drake Maye’s blindside protector, while Henderson will pair with Rhamondre Stevenson to form a physical, explosive backfield tandem. Maye also got more help on Day 2, with Williams likely getting significant snaps opposite Stefon Diggs, and Wilson fighting for a starting job as a rookie on the interior. —MV

New York Jets

Grade: B+

Round 1: No. 7: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Round 2: No. 42: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
Round 3: No. 73: Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State
Round 4: No. 110: Arian Smith, WR, Georgia
Round 4: No. 130: Malachi Moore, S, Alabama
Round 5: No. 162: Francisco Mauigoa, LB, Miami
Round 5: No. 176: Tyler Baron, edge, Miami

Analysis: The Jets had to fix their offensive woes in this draft, and they did so by targeting that unit with three of their first four picks. Membou is arguably the best tackle in this class and should slide in as a starter at right tackle. Taylor was thought to be a borderline first-round talent and slid to New York in the second, giving the team another immediate starter. Defensively, Thomas is a nice value pick as well, and will have time to develop behind Sauce Gardner and Brandon Stephens. —MV

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens

Grade: B

Round 1: No. 27: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Round 2: No. 59: Mike Green, edge, Marshall
Round 3: No. 91: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
Round 4: No. 129: Teddy Buchanan, LB, California
Round 5: No. 141: Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M
Round 6: No. 178: Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan
Round 6: No. 186: Tyler Loop, K, Arizona
Round 6: No. 203: LaJohntay Wester, WR, Colorado
Round 6: No. 210: Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech
Round 6: No. 212: Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers
Round 7: No. 243: Garrett Dellinger, G, LSU

Analysis: Baltimore has a type, and it certainly stuck to it this year. The Ravens took Starks in the first round to pair with Kyle Hamilton, giving them one of the league’s top safety pairings if Starks reaches his full potential. They also landed Green in the second round, a first-round talent who fell due to sexual assault allegations. Jones is a value pick on the offensive line, but whether he sticks at tackle or kicks inside remains to be seen. —MV

Cincinnati Bengals

Grade: D-

Round 1: No. 17: Shemar Stewart, edge, Texas A&M
Round 2: No. 49: Demetrius Knight II, LB, South Carolina
Round 3: No. 81: Dylan Fairchild, G, Georgia
Round 4: No. 119: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
Round 5: No. 153: Jalen Rivers, G, Miami
Round 6: No. 193: Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

Analysis: It’s tough to understand what the Bengals were doing in this draft. Cincinnati had glaring defensive needs on the line and in the secondary. Somehow, the team didn’t take a corner or safety at any point, while selecting multiple guards. The Bengals also took a linebacker, in Knight, who is 25 years old after playing six years in college across three programs. The values were largely poor, and the talents don’t have high ceilings. —MV

Cleveland Browns

Grade: A-

Round 1: No. 5: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Round 2: No. 33: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
Round 2: No. 36: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
Round 3: No. 67: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green
Round 3: No. 94: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon
Round 4: No. 126: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
Round 5: No. 144: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Analysis: The Browns were a constant story line in the draft, ranging from trading out of the Travis Hunter pick to selecting Sanders in the fifth round. Cleveland got a pair of intriguing backs in Sampson and Judkins, while also taking multiple swings at quarterback in Sanders and Gabriel. The Browns still have a load of questions at receiver and along the offensive line, but they found good value throughout, highlighted by Sanders, who will have a chance to fight for the starting job in 2025. —MV

Pittsburgh Steelers

Grade: A

Round 1: No. 21: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Round 3: No. 83: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
Round 4: No. 123: Jack Sawyer, edge, Ohio State
Round 5: No. 164: Yahya Black, DT, Iowa
Round 6: No. 185: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
Round 7: No. 226: Carson Bruener, LB, Washington
Round 7: No. 229: Donte Kent, CB, Central Michigan

Analysis: The Steelers had only three picks through the first four rounds as a result of the DK Metcalf trade, but still managed to walk away with a fantastic class. Pittsburgh found a heavy-handed defensive tackle in Harmon, who can both anchor against the run and get pressures in the passing game. Then there’s Johnson, who ran for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns last year with the Hawkeyes, leading the Big Ten in both categories. Harmon and Johnson should contribute immediately. —MV

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans

Grade: C

Round 2: No. 34: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
Round 2: No. 48: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
Round 3: No. 79: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
Round 3: No. 97: Jaylin Smith, CB, USC
Round 4: No. 116: Woody Marks, RB, USC
Round 6: No. 187: Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State
Round 6: No. 197: Graham Mertz, QB, Florida
Round 7: No. 224: Kyonte Hamilton, DT, Rutgers
Round 7: No. 255: Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

Analysis: Houston traded out of the first round before nabbing a pair of Iowa State wideouts in Higgins and Noel on Day 2. The Texans also took Ersery in the second round, adding him to an offensive line in desperate need of help. The questions here aren’t so much about the players selected but the positional need. Houston had to find some receiver help, but two in the top 80 picks is aggressive. The offensive line, even with Ersery, remains a massive concern. —MV

Indianapolis Colts

Grade: B

Round 1: No. 14: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Round 2: No. 45: JT Tuimoloau, edge, Ohio State
Round 3: No. 80: Justin Walley, CB, Minnesota
Round 4: No. 127: Jalen Travis, DT, Iowa State
Round 5: No. 151: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
Round 6: No. 189: Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame
Round 6: No. 190: Tim Smith, DT, Alabama
Round X: No. X: Hunter Wohler, S, Wisconsin

Analysis: The Colts had to be thrilled in the first round when Warren fell to them at No. 14. Coming out of Penn State, he gives Indianapolis someone who caught 104 passes for 1,233 yards last season, and slots in as an immediate weapon alongside receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. In the second round, Tuimoloau is a nice value as well, as some thought he was a first-round talent entering the 2024 campaign. He should get plenty of snaps opposite last year’s first-rounder in Laiatu Latu. —MV

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen and WR/CB Travis Hunter
Jaguars first-year coach Liam Coen ended up with Hunter, who was a two-way star at Colorado. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Grade: B-

Round 1: No. 2: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
Round 3: No. 88: Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane
Round 3: No. 89: Wyatt Milum, G, West Virginia
Round 4: No. 104: Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech
Round 4: No. 107: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame
Round 6: No. 194: Jalen McLeod, LB, Auburn
Round 6: No. 200: Rayuan Lane III, S, Navy
Round 7: No. 221: Jonah Monheim, C, USC
Round X: No. X: LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse

Analysis: This draft will forever be remembered for Jacksonville’s bold trade-up to select Hunter. A two-way star unlike anything the NFL has seen in the modern era, Hunter was so coveted by first-year general manager James Gladstone that he relinquished two first-rounders and a second-round choice to get him. Beyond Hunter, the Jaguars fortified their secondary with Ransaw before adding Milum, a standout at the Senior Bowl. Milum should compete for a starting job in 2025, and at a minimum offer a long-term plan. —MV

Tennessee Titans

Grade: B

Round 1: No. 1: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
Round 2: No. 52: Oluwafemi Oladejo, edge, UCLA
Round 3: No. 82: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State
Round 4: No. 103: Chimere Dike, WR, Florida
Round 4: No. 120: Gunner Helm, TE, Texas
Round 4: No. 136: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
Round 5: No. 167: Jackson Slater, G, Sacramento State
Round 6: No. 183: Marcus Harris, CB, California
Round 6: No. 188: Kulel Mulling, RB, Michigan

Analysis: Not to discredit any of the other players selected by Tennessee, but this is all about Ward. If he develops into one of the league’s top quarterbacks, able to compete with other AFC stars such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, this will be a historic draft for the Titans. If not, general manager Mike Borgonzi will forever remember his maiden voyage as a disappointment to some level. The good news? Ward has all the tools to become a star. —MV

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos

Grade: B

Round 1: No. 20: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Round 2: No. 60: RJ Harvey, RB, UCF
Round 3: No. 74: Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois
Round 3: No. 101: Sai’vion Jones, edge, LSU
Round 4: No. 134: Que Robinson, edge, Alabama
Round 6: No. 216: Jeremy Crawshaw, P, Florida
Round 7: No. 241: Caleb Lohner, TE, Utah

Analysis: Many expected the Broncos would upgrade their offense in the first round, but Denver decided to continue building its top-tier defense with Barron, a slot corner who will form a tremendous trio with Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss. The Broncos instead found their weaponry on Day 2, landing Harvey and Bryant. Harvey should be the lead back in Denver as a rookie, while Bryant can work in alongside second-year receivers Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin to play next to Courtland Sutton. —MV

Kansas City Chiefs

Grade: B+

Round 1: No. 31: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Round 2: No. 63: Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
Round 3: No. 66: Ashton Gillotte, edge, Louisville
Round 3: No. 85: Nohl Williams, CB, California
Round 4: No. 133: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
Round 5: No. 156: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon
Round 7: No. 228: Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

Analysis: The Chiefs authored one of the league’s best drafts this weekend. General manager Brett Veach found a steal in Royals, who was widely projected as a Day 2 choice. Kansas City also nabbed three defenders on Friday, including Norman-Lott, who should contribute as a rookie on pass-rushing downs next to Chris Jones. In the first, Simmons is the ultimate boom-or-bust pick as an incredibly talented left tackle coming off a torn patellar tendon. If he works out, this draft will be a grand slam. —MV

Las Vegas Raiders

Grade: B

Round 1: No. 6: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Round 2: No. 58: Jack Bech, WR, TCU
Round 3: No. 68: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
Round 3: No. 98: Caleb Rogers, G, Texas Tech
Round 3: No. 99: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary
Round 4: No. 108: Dont’e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee
Round 4: No. 135: Tonka Hemingway, DT, South Carolina
Round 6: No. 180: JJ Pegues, DT, Ole Miss
Round 6: No. 213: Tommy Mellott, WR, Montana State
Round 6: No. 215: Cam Miller, QB, North Dakota State
Round 7: No. 222: Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota

Analysis: The Raiders went heavy on the offensive side, using five of their first six choices to build up the unit around quarterback Geno Smith. Jeanty is the centerpiece, a back who will be utilized heavily from the start after he rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last year with Boise State. Beyond Jeanty, Bech, Rogers and Grant could all be starters in 2025, giving Las Vegas some excellent talent and value throughout its draft class.  —MV

Los Angeles Chargers

Grade: C+

Round 1: No. 22: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Round 2: No. 55: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
Round 3: No. 86: Jamaree Caldwell, DT, Oregon
Round 4: No. 125: Kyle Kennard, edge, South Carolina
Round 5: No. 158: KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Auburn
Round 5: No. 165: Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse
Round 6: No. 199: Branson Taylor, OT, Pittsburgh
Round 6: No. 214: R.J. Mickens, S, Clemson
Round 7: No. 256: Trikweze Bridges, S, Florida

Analysis: Los Angeles upgraded its offense in the first two rounds, but in a somewhat dubious fashion. Hampton is a terrific talent and a deserving first-round choice, but the Chargers had a litany of needs and just signed Najee Harris for their backfield. Tre Harris is an excellent value in the late second round and should start instantly alongside Ladd McConkey. Still, there are obvious holes at edge, tight end and corner, none of which were significantly addressed. —MV

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker
Booker is expected to replace future Hall of Famer Zach Martin. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys

Grade: B+

Round 1: No. 12: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
Round 2: No. 44: Donovan Ezeiruaku, edge, Boston College
Round 3: No. 76: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
Round 5: No. 149: Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas
Round 5: No. 152: Shemar James, LB, Florida
Round 6: No. 204: Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon
Round 7: No. 217: Jay Toia, DT, UCLA
Round 7: No. 239: Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson
Round 7: No. 247: Tommy Akingbesote, DT, Maryland

Analysis: Dallas found a different way to help Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb without adding to a thin group of skill players early in the draft. The Cowboys opted to do what they do best—drafting an offensive lineman in the first round. Booker is set to replace the retired Zack Martin, one of the best draft picks ever for the Jones family. Dallas could again have one of the best offensive lines in the league, with Booker joining fellow first-round selections Tyler Guyton (2024) and Tyler Smith (’22). The Cowboys have also had success drafting cornerbacks, perhaps a good sign for Revel, a first-round talent with injury concerns. —GM

New York Giants

Grade: A+

Round 1: No. 3: Abdul Carter, edge, Penn State
Round 1: No. 25: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
Round 3: No. 65: Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo
Round 4: No. 105: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
Round 5: No. 154: Marcus Mbow, G, Purdue
Round 7: No. 219: Thomas Fidone II, TE, Nebraska
Round 7: No. 246: Korie Black, CB, Oklahoma State

Analysis: After a miserable 2024, the Giants could soon be headed in the right direction after delivering an impressive draft class featuring plenty of talent and filled needs. Carter, who drew comparisons to Micah Parsons and Von Miller, could be a future game wrecker playing next to Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence II. Dart isn’t a surefire QB prospect, but he’ll now get to work with coach Brian Daboll, who has no interest in rushing his development after he announced Russell Wilson as the starter. And let’s not overlook the selection of Skattebo, a hard-nosed running back who can also make plays out of the backfield. —GM

Philadelphia Eagles

Grade: B

Round 1: No. 31: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Round 2: No. 64: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
Round 4: No. 111: Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska
Round 5: No. 145: Mac McWilliams, CB, UFC
Round 5: No. 161: Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia
Round 5: No. 168: Drew Kendall, C, Boston College
Round 6: No. 181: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse
Round 6: No. 191: Myles Hinton, OT, Michigan
Round 6: No. 207: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
Round 6: No. 209: Antwaun Powell-Ryland, edge, Virginia

Analysis: The rest of the league might have groaned seeing GM Howie Roseman add another talented playmaker to an already stacked Philly defensive front. Campbell was surprisingly available at the end of the first round, perhaps because teams don’t value off-ball linebackers as much as other positions. But Campbell was a quality pass rusher during his time at Alabama. The Eagles also added the versatile Mukuba, who can play free safety and nickel cornerback. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio could have more flexibility with Cooper DeJean if Mukuba hits the ground running. —GM

Washington Commanders

Grade: B

Round 1: No. 29: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
Round 2: No. 61: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
Round 4: No. 128: Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia Tech
Round 6: No. 205: Kain Medrano, LB, UCLA
Round 7: No. 245: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Arizona

Analysis: The Commanders addressed a few glaring needs with their first two picks. Conerly was the fourth offensive tackle selected, but he was considered by most draft experts to be a first-round talent. Suddenly, Washington has depth and talent in the trenches after making it work last season with quarterback Jayden Daniels often playing away from the pocket. Things didn’t exactly work out with Marshon Lattimore after the midseason trade, but he’ll now have more help with the arrival of Amos, who had a whopping 16 passes defensed last year. —GM

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears

Grade: B-

Round 1: No. 10: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Round 2: No. 39: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Round 2: No. 56: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College
Round 2: No. 62: Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M
Round 4: No. 132: Ruben Hyppolite II, LB, Maryland
Round 5: No. 169: Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA
Round 6: No. 195: Luke Newman, OT, Michigan
Round 7: No. 233: Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers

Analysis: The Bears have received a ton of praise for loading up on weapons for Caleb Williams, but it’s tough to trust this team after how badly they flopped last season with a bad offensive line. Yes, Chicago now has guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, as well as center Drew Dalman, but Jackson was benched by the Los Angeles Rams last season and Braxton Jones might not be the answer at left tackle. Chicago got complacent and waited too long to continue building the offensive line. But if the revamped offensive line pans out, Williams could have plenty of success throwing to Loveland and Burden next season. New coach Ben Johnson has the weapons to form a creative playbook in Chicago. —GM

Detroit Lions

Grade: B-

Round 1: No. 28: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
Round 2: No. 57: Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia
Round 3: No. 70: Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas
Round 5: No. 171: Miles Frazier, G, LSU
Round 6: No. 196: Ahmed Hassanein, edge, Boise State
Round 7: No. 230: Dan Jackson, S, Georgia
Round 7: No. 244: Dominic Lovett, WR, Georgia

Analysis: The Lions didn’t care about value or best player available, and went with their successful formula of adding mean dudes to the trenches. Williams might have been a reach in the first round, but he was regarded as the best run stopper in this class. Ratledge is another physical player, one who could compete for the opening at right guard. Taking TeSlaa on Day 2 was a surprise, but he has the size and athleticism to possibly give Jared Goff another versatile weapon. Once again, the Lions thought outside the box and went away from what the draft boards were saying on the internet. —GM

Green Bay Packers

Grade: C+

Round 1: No. 23: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Round 2: No. 54: Anthony Belton, OT, North Carolina State
Round 3: No. 87: Savion Williams, WR, TCU
Round 4: No. 124: Barryn Sorrell, edge, Texas
Round 5: No. 159: Collin Oliver, LB, Oklahoma State
Round 6: No. 198: Warren Brinson, DT, Georgia
Round 7: No. 237: Micah Robinson, CB, Tulane
Round 7: No. 250: John Williams, OT, Cincinnati  

Analysis: Either the Packers didn’t like what they saw from their receivers last season or they really want a crowded receiving corps. It’s going to be on coach Matt LaFleur to form the right rotation for Jordan Love on the field, but players competing for snaps is rarely a bad idea. Green Bay might still lack a legitimate No. 1 wideout, but Golden is a speedy weapon and a friendly target with reliable hands. Williams has received comparisons to Deebo Samuel with his ability to contribute from the backfield. Perhaps the Packers focused too much on the offensive side and waited too long to add another pass rusher. —GM

Minnesota Vikings

Grade: B+

Round 1: No. 24: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State
Round 3: No. 102: Tai Felton, WR, Maryland
Round 5: No. 139: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, edge, Georgia
Round 6: No. 201: Kobe King, LB, Penn State
Round 6: No. 202: Gavin Bartholomew, TE, Pittsburgh

Analysis: Clearly, the Vikings don’t want J.J. McCarthy to see the kind of pressure that derailed Sam Darnold’s breakout season last year. Minnesota completed its retooled offensive line after drafting the stout Jackson, who will join veteran newcomers Ryan Kelly and Will Fries. Felton could become a friendly target for McCarthy after the Maryland product racked up 96 receptions for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns. McCarthy is now set up to succeed in his first season as the starter with all of the offseason moves the Vikings have made. —GM

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons edge James Pearce Jr.
The Falcons grabbed a pair of edge rushers with a pair of first-round picks, including Pearce. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel /USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Atlanta Falcons

Grade: B

Round 1: No. 15: Jalon Walker, edge, Georgia
Round 1: No. 26: James Pearce Jr., edge, Tennessee
Round 3: No. 96: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
Round 4: No. 118: Billy Bowman Jr., S, Oklahoma
Round 7: No. 218: Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin

Analysis: The Falcons losing a 2026 first-round pick in their trade-up for Pearce will prevent them from getting an A here, but there’s plenty to like about the upgrades they made at edge rusher. Walker is an intriguing hybrid player who can play off-ball linebacker, and Pearce has the athleticism and skill set to end up being the best edge rusher from this draft. If the Falcons are right about these two defenders, especially Pearce, this team could make plenty of noise this upcoming season. The Falcons are set on the offensive side with Michael Penix Jr. having a stout offensive line and elite playmakers. Now it’s on the defense to step up and help them win the NFC South. —GM

Carolina Panthers

Grade: A-

Round 1: No. 8: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Round 2: No. 51: Nic Scourton, edge, Texas A&M
Round 3: No. 77: Princely Umanmielen, edge, Ole Miss
Round 4: No. 114: Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia
Round 4: No. 122: Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
Round 5: No. 140: Cam Jackson, DT, Florida
Round 5: No. 163: Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame
Round 6: No. 208: Jimmy Horn Jr., WR, Colorado

Analysis: The Panthers’ gamble to neglect the defense in the first round paid off, with the team selecting talented edge rushers Scourton and Umanmielen. But their prize from this draft class is the 6' 4", 213-pound McMillan, who will make life easier for Bryce Young because of his massive catch radius. McMillan got dinged a bit in the lead-up to the draft due to a few concerns with his work ethic, but he has the skill set to be the best wideout from this class when it’s all said and done. It’s tough to gauge where the Panthers are in their rebuild, but they’re finally giving Young a fair shake to succeed. —GM

New Orleans Saints

Grade: C

Round 1: No. 9: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Round 2: No. 40: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville
Round 3: No. 71: Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas
Round 3: No. 93: Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia
Round 4: No. 112: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
Round 4: No. 131: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville
Round 6: No. 184: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas
Round 7: No. 248: Moliki Matavao, TE, UCLA
Round 7: No. 254: Fadil Diggs, edge, Syracuse     

Analysis: It’s hard to knock a team for taking a tackle in the first round, but the Saints reached for Banks, who might be better suited as a guard. Perhaps trading down would have been the best approach, or drafting the best available defender at No. 9. New Orleans also took a risk by taking Shough in the second round. He’s a pro-ready quarterback who could step in right away in case the team parts with Derek Carr. But Shedeur Sanders and Jalen Milroe were both still available and would have offered more upside. New Orleans probably should have prioritized adding youth to an older defense, now knowing that Sanders and Milroe were on the board after the second round. —GM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Grade: A-

Round 1: No. 19: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Round 2: No. 53: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
Round 3: No. 84: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State
Round 4: No. 121: David Walker, edge, Central Arkansas
Round 5: No. 157: Elijah Roberts, edge, SMU
Round 7: No. 235: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

Analysis: The Buccaneers have a logjam at receiver, but selecting Egbuka gives them depth and a potential starter for the future. Tampa Bay nearly missed the playoffs last year after injuries sidelined Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The Bucs are now prepared for another injury wave with a rookie receiver who drew comparisons to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Tampa Bay’s best-available approach also gave the team a surplus at cornerback. If Morrison overcomes his injury issues, he could develop into a shutdown cornerback. The Buccaneers could have used one of the higher-rated edge rushers, but they drafted two on Day 3 to go with incoming free agent Haason Reddick. —GM

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals

Grade: B

Round 1: No. 16: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
Round 2: No. 47: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Round 3: No. 78: Jordan Burch, edge, Oregon
Round 4: No. 115: Cody Simon, LB, Ohio State
Round 5: No. 174: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
Round 6: No. 211: Hayden Conner, G, Texas
Round 7: No. 225: Kitan Crawford, S, Nevada

Analysis: Arizona finally added some defensive talent, which should allow coach Jonathan Gannon to fully operate his scheme. Nolen is a boom-or-bust prospect, but if the Cardinals are right about him, he’s capable of doing what Jalen Carter does in the middle of the Eagles’ defensive line. Arizona also rolled the dice on Johnson, a talented cornerback who fell from the first round due to medical concerns. Johnson, however, claims to be healthy and could be an immediate impact player. Arizona went all defense with its first five picks. —GM

Los Angeles Rams

Grade: C

Round 2: No. 46: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
Round 3: No. 90: Josaiah Stewart, edge, Michigan
Round 4: No. 117: Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn
Round 5: No. 148: Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio State
Round 5: No. 172: Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss
Round 7: No. 242: Konata Mumpfield, WR, Pittsburgh

Analysis: The Rams’ best addition from the draft was gaining the Falcons’ 2026 first-round pick. Los Angeles didn’t do much to address a few holes to close the gap on the top teams in the NFC. Sure, the Rams are still good enough to win the NFC West, but they have concerns at cornerback and linebacker—and they watched the Eagles take Jihaad Campbell at No. 31. GM Les Snead deserves the benefit of the doubt for his draft hits, but he might have made a mistake taking Ferguson over Elijah Arroyo. The Rams also neglected their need for adding a quarterback of the future, but they at least have two first-round picks next year. —GM

San Francisco 49ers

Grade: D

Round 1: No. 11: Mykel Williams, edge, Georgia
Round 2: No. 43: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
Round 3: No. 75: Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State
Round 3: No. 100: Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky
Round 4: No. 113: CJ West, DT, Indiana
Round 4: No. 138: Jordan Watkins, WR, Ole Miss
Round 5: No. 147: Jordan James, RB, Oregon
Round 5: No. 160: Marques Sigle, S, Kansas State
Round 7: No. 227: Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana
Round 7: No. 249: Connor Colby, G, Iowa
Round 7: No. 252: Junior Bergen, WR, Montana

Analysis: To no surprise, the 49ers went heavy on defense with their draft class. They lost several starters in free agency, but the team might not have drafted the right players to immediately fill those voids. Williams surprisingly went ahead of Jalon Walker, and perhaps he doesn’t have the same upside as James Pearce Jr., Shemar Stewart and Mike Green. Then again, the 49ers might have seen something in Williams that wasn’t easy to spot after Williams played through an ankle injury last season. But this was a deep class for edge rushers. San Francisco also missed an opportunity to add an offensive lineman in the first round after losing Aaron Banks in free agency. —GM

Seattle Seahawks

Grade: A

Round 1: No. 18: Grey Zabel, G, North Dakota State
Round 2: No. 35: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Round 2: No. 50: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
Round 3: No. 92: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
Round 5: No. 142: Rylie Mills, DT, Notre Dame
Round 5: No. 166: Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
Round 5: No. 175: Robbie Ouzts, TE, Alabama
Round 6: No. 192: Bryce Cabeldue, OT, Kansas
Round 7: No. 223: Damien Martinez, RB, Miami
Round 7: No. 234: Mason Richman, OT, Iowa
Round 7: No. 228: Ricky White III, WR, UNLV

Analysis: There are fewer concerns now about the Seahawks spending on Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp after the impressive selections they made here. Last season in Minnesota, Darnold proved he’s a quality quarterback when he has a clean pocket. Seattle made strides to improve its offensive line with the versatile Zabel, who can play guard or center. The Seahawks also gave Darnold another weapon in Arroyo, insurance in case Kupp’s best days are truly behind him. Speaking of insurance, Seattle gave itself another option at quarterback with the intriguing Milroe. Coach Mike Macdonald saw firsthand in Baltimore how the Ravens utilized Lamar Jackson on a daily basis, and that’s Milroe’s most special trait. But the best pick might be Emmanwori, who could be Macdonald’s version of Ravens star safety Kyle Hamilton. —GM

Gilberto Manzano
GILBERTO MANZANO

Gilberto Manzano is a staff writer covering the NFL for Sports Illustrated. After starting off as a breaking news writer at NFL.com in 2014, he worked as the Raiders beat reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal and covered the Chargers and Rams for the Orange County Register and Los Angeles Daily News. During his time as a combat sports reporter, he was awarded best sports spot story of 2018 by the Nevada Press Association for his coverage of the Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov post-fight brawl. Manzano, a first-generation Mexican-American with parents from Nayarit, Mexico, is the cohost of Compas on the Beat, a sports and culture show featuring Mexican-American journalists. He has been a member of the Pro Football Writers of America since 2017.

Matt Verderame
MATT VERDERAME

Matt Verderame is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated covering the NFL. Before joining SI in March 2023, he wrote for wrote for FanSided and Awful Announcing. He hosts The Matt Verderame Show on Patreon and is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association. A proud father of two girls and lover of all Italian food, Verderame is an eternal defender of Rudy, the greatest football movie of all time.

