2025 NFL Draft Grades: Analysis of Every Team’s Picks
Buffalo Bills
Dallas Cowboys
The 2025 NFL draft has come and gone.
In due time, we’ll know whether the Jacksonville Jaguars’ risky decision to acquire the Cleveland Browns’ No. 2 pick to select Travis Hunter was a giant mistake or a monumental moment for the franchise. And we’ll find out whether NFL teams were right to make Shedeur Sanders a Day 3 pick to the Browns, going long after the Tennessee Titans took Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick.
But patience isn’t really a thing in the NFL. Teams often want fast results, with surroundings playing an important factor in how a prize rookie does early in their career.
Without the benefit of hindsight, we considered talent, value and team fit to come up with grades for all 32 draft classes.
Here’s who graded well and who might be set back for a year or two.
AFC EAST
Buffalo Bills
Grade: B
• Round 1: No. 30: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
• Round 2: No. 41: T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina
• Round 3: No. 72: Landon Jackson, edge, Arkansas
• Round 4: No. 109: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
• Round 5: No. 170: Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State
• Round 5: No. 173: Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech
• Round 6: No. 177: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
• Round 6: No. 206: Chase Lundt, OT, UConn
• Round 7: No. 240: Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland
Analysis: Buffalo had one of the league's top offenses last year behind MVP quarterback Josh Allen. However, the defense has struggled for years in the postseason to get key stops. General manager Brandon Beane aggressively attacked that side of the ball with Hairston in the first round, followed by three defensive linemen in Rounds 2–4. Hairston will start alongside Christian Benford and Taron Johnson, while Walker and Sanders will form a nice rotation next to Ed Oliver. —MV
Miami Dolphins
Grade: C+
• Round 1: No. 13: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
• Round 2: No. 37: Jonah Savaiinaea, G, Arizona
• Round 5: No. 143: Jordan Phillips, DT, Maryland
• Round 5: No. 150: Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida
• Round 5: No. 155: Dante Trader Jr., S, Maryland
• Round 6: No. 179: Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State
• Round 7: No. 231: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
• Round 7: No. 253: Zeek Biggers, DT, Georgia Tech
Analysis: The Dolphins did well with their selections, but it’s tough to get a top grade when you make only two picks through the first four rounds. Miami added a much-needed guard to its offensive line in Savaiinaea, who could start as a rookie. Grant, their first-round pick, is a 331-pound run-stuffer who also provides some juice as a pass rusher. He’ll fit nicely on a front four which includes Zach Sieler, Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips. —MV
New England Patriots
Grade: A-
• Round 1: No. 4: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
• Round 2: No. 38: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
• Round 3: No. 69: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State
• Round 3: No. 95: Jared Wilson, C, Georgia
• Round 4: No. 106: Craig Woodson, S, California
• Round 4: No. 137: Joshua Palmer, DT, Florida State
• Round 5: No. 146: Bradyn Swinson, edge, LSU
• Round 6: No. 182: Andres Borregales, K, Miami
• Round 7: No. 220: Marcus Bryant, OT, Missouri
• Round 7: No. 251: Julian Ashby, LS, Vanderbilt
• Round 7: No. 257: Kobee Minor, CB, Memphis
Analysis: The Patriots needed to find a plethora of starters with upside, and they did just that. Incoming coach Mike Vrabel got help on the offensive side with Campbell becoming quarterback Drake Maye’s blindside protector, while Henderson will pair with Rhamondre Stevenson to form a physical, explosive backfield tandem. Maye also got more help on Day 2, with Williams likely getting significant snaps opposite Stefon Diggs, and Wilson fighting for a starting job as a rookie on the interior. —MV
New York Jets
Grade: B+
• Round 1: No. 7: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
• Round 2: No. 42: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
• Round 3: No. 73: Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State
• Round 4: No. 110: Arian Smith, WR, Georgia
• Round 4: No. 130: Malachi Moore, S, Alabama
• Round 5: No. 162: Francisco Mauigoa, LB, Miami
• Round 5: No. 176: Tyler Baron, edge, Miami
Analysis: The Jets had to fix their offensive woes in this draft, and they did so by targeting that unit with three of their first four picks. Membou is arguably the best tackle in this class and should slide in as a starter at right tackle. Taylor was thought to be a borderline first-round talent and slid to New York in the second, giving the team another immediate starter. Defensively, Thomas is a nice value pick as well, and will have time to develop behind Sauce Gardner and Brandon Stephens. —MV
AFC NORTH
Baltimore Ravens
Grade: B
• Round 1: No. 27: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
• Round 2: No. 59: Mike Green, edge, Marshall
• Round 3: No. 91: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
• Round 4: No. 129: Teddy Buchanan, LB, California
• Round 5: No. 141: Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M
• Round 6: No. 178: Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan
• Round 6: No. 186: Tyler Loop, K, Arizona
• Round 6: No. 203: LaJohntay Wester, WR, Colorado
• Round 6: No. 210: Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech
• Round 6: No. 212: Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers
• Round 7: No. 243: Garrett Dellinger, G, LSU
Analysis: Baltimore has a type, and it certainly stuck to it this year. The Ravens took Starks in the first round to pair with Kyle Hamilton, giving them one of the league’s top safety pairings if Starks reaches his full potential. They also landed Green in the second round, a first-round talent who fell due to sexual assault allegations. Jones is a value pick on the offensive line, but whether he sticks at tackle or kicks inside remains to be seen. —MV
Cincinnati Bengals
Grade: D-
• Round 1: No. 17: Shemar Stewart, edge, Texas A&M
• Round 2: No. 49: Demetrius Knight II, LB, South Carolina
• Round 3: No. 81: Dylan Fairchild, G, Georgia
• Round 4: No. 119: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
• Round 5: No. 153: Jalen Rivers, G, Miami
• Round 6: No. 193: Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech
Analysis: It’s tough to understand what the Bengals were doing in this draft. Cincinnati had glaring defensive needs on the line and in the secondary. Somehow, the team didn’t take a corner or safety at any point, while selecting multiple guards. The Bengals also took a linebacker, in Knight, who is 25 years old after playing six years in college across three programs. The values were largely poor, and the talents don’t have high ceilings. —MV
Cleveland Browns
Grade: A-
• Round 1: No. 5: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
• Round 2: No. 33: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
• Round 2: No. 36: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
• Round 3: No. 67: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green
• Round 3: No. 94: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon
• Round 4: No. 126: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
• Round 5: No. 144: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Analysis: The Browns were a constant story line in the draft, ranging from trading out of the Travis Hunter pick to selecting Sanders in the fifth round. Cleveland got a pair of intriguing backs in Sampson and Judkins, while also taking multiple swings at quarterback in Sanders and Gabriel. The Browns still have a load of questions at receiver and along the offensive line, but they found good value throughout, highlighted by Sanders, who will have a chance to fight for the starting job in 2025. —MV
Pittsburgh Steelers
Grade: A
• Round 1: No. 21: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
• Round 3: No. 83: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
• Round 4: No. 123: Jack Sawyer, edge, Ohio State
• Round 5: No. 164: Yahya Black, DT, Iowa
• Round 6: No. 185: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
• Round 7: No. 226: Carson Bruener, LB, Washington
• Round 7: No. 229: Donte Kent, CB, Central Michigan
Analysis: The Steelers had only three picks through the first four rounds as a result of the DK Metcalf trade, but still managed to walk away with a fantastic class. Pittsburgh found a heavy-handed defensive tackle in Harmon, who can both anchor against the run and get pressures in the passing game. Then there’s Johnson, who ran for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns last year with the Hawkeyes, leading the Big Ten in both categories. Harmon and Johnson should contribute immediately. —MV
AFC SOUTH
Houston Texans
Grade: C
• Round 2: No. 34: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
• Round 2: No. 48: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
• Round 3: No. 79: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
• Round 3: No. 97: Jaylin Smith, CB, USC
• Round 4: No. 116: Woody Marks, RB, USC
• Round 6: No. 187: Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State
• Round 6: No. 197: Graham Mertz, QB, Florida
• Round 7: No. 224: Kyonte Hamilton, DT, Rutgers
• Round 7: No. 255: Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa
Analysis: Houston traded out of the first round before nabbing a pair of Iowa State wideouts in Higgins and Noel on Day 2. The Texans also took Ersery in the second round, adding him to an offensive line in desperate need of help. The questions here aren’t so much about the players selected but the positional need. Houston had to find some receiver help, but two in the top 80 picks is aggressive. The offensive line, even with Ersery, remains a massive concern. —MV
Indianapolis Colts
Grade: B
• Round 1: No. 14: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
• Round 2: No. 45: JT Tuimoloau, edge, Ohio State
• Round 3: No. 80: Justin Walley, CB, Minnesota
• Round 4: No. 127: Jalen Travis, DT, Iowa State
• Round 5: No. 151: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
• Round 6: No. 189: Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame
• Round 6: No. 190: Tim Smith, DT, Alabama
• Round X: No. X: Hunter Wohler, S, Wisconsin
Analysis: The Colts had to be thrilled in the first round when Warren fell to them at No. 14. Coming out of Penn State, he gives Indianapolis someone who caught 104 passes for 1,233 yards last season, and slots in as an immediate weapon alongside receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. In the second round, Tuimoloau is a nice value as well, as some thought he was a first-round talent entering the 2024 campaign. He should get plenty of snaps opposite last year’s first-rounder in Laiatu Latu. —MV
Jacksonville Jaguars
Grade: B-
• Round 1: No. 2: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
• Round 3: No. 88: Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane
• Round 3: No. 89: Wyatt Milum, G, West Virginia
• Round 4: No. 104: Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech
• Round 4: No. 107: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame
• Round 6: No. 194: Jalen McLeod, LB, Auburn
• Round 6: No. 200: Rayuan Lane III, S, Navy
• Round 7: No. 221: Jonah Monheim, C, USC
• Round X: No. X: LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse
Analysis: This draft will forever be remembered for Jacksonville’s bold trade-up to select Hunter. A two-way star unlike anything the NFL has seen in the modern era, Hunter was so coveted by first-year general manager James Gladstone that he relinquished two first-rounders and a second-round choice to get him. Beyond Hunter, the Jaguars fortified their secondary with Ransaw before adding Milum, a standout at the Senior Bowl. Milum should compete for a starting job in 2025, and at a minimum offer a long-term plan. —MV
Tennessee Titans
Grade: B
• Round 1: No. 1: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
• Round 2: No. 52: Oluwafemi Oladejo, edge, UCLA
• Round 3: No. 82: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State
• Round 4: No. 103: Chimere Dike, WR, Florida
• Round 4: No. 120: Gunner Helm, TE, Texas
• Round 4: No. 136: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
• Round 5: No. 167: Jackson Slater, G, Sacramento State
• Round 6: No. 183: Marcus Harris, CB, California
• Round 6: No. 188: Kulel Mulling, RB, Michigan
Analysis: Not to discredit any of the other players selected by Tennessee, but this is all about Ward. If he develops into one of the league’s top quarterbacks, able to compete with other AFC stars such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, this will be a historic draft for the Titans. If not, general manager Mike Borgonzi will forever remember his maiden voyage as a disappointment to some level. The good news? Ward has all the tools to become a star. —MV
AFC WEST
Denver Broncos
Grade: B
• Round 1: No. 20: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
• Round 2: No. 60: RJ Harvey, RB, UCF
• Round 3: No. 74: Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois
• Round 3: No. 101: Sai’vion Jones, edge, LSU
• Round 4: No. 134: Que Robinson, edge, Alabama
• Round 6: No. 216: Jeremy Crawshaw, P, Florida
• Round 7: No. 241: Caleb Lohner, TE, Utah
Analysis: Many expected the Broncos would upgrade their offense in the first round, but Denver decided to continue building its top-tier defense with Barron, a slot corner who will form a tremendous trio with Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss. The Broncos instead found their weaponry on Day 2, landing Harvey and Bryant. Harvey should be the lead back in Denver as a rookie, while Bryant can work in alongside second-year receivers Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin to play next to Courtland Sutton. —MV
Kansas City Chiefs
Grade: B+
• Round 1: No. 31: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
• Round 2: No. 63: Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
• Round 3: No. 66: Ashton Gillotte, edge, Louisville
• Round 3: No. 85: Nohl Williams, CB, California
• Round 4: No. 133: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
• Round 5: No. 156: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon
• Round 7: No. 228: Brashard Smith, RB, SMU
Analysis: The Chiefs authored one of the league’s best drafts this weekend. General manager Brett Veach found a steal in Royals, who was widely projected as a Day 2 choice. Kansas City also nabbed three defenders on Friday, including Norman-Lott, who should contribute as a rookie on pass-rushing downs next to Chris Jones. In the first, Simmons is the ultimate boom-or-bust pick as an incredibly talented left tackle coming off a torn patellar tendon. If he works out, this draft will be a grand slam. —MV
Las Vegas Raiders
Grade: B
• Round 1: No. 6: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
• Round 2: No. 58: Jack Bech, WR, TCU
• Round 3: No. 68: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
• Round 3: No. 98: Caleb Rogers, G, Texas Tech
• Round 3: No. 99: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary
• Round 4: No. 108: Dont’e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee
• Round 4: No. 135: Tonka Hemingway, DT, South Carolina
• Round 6: No. 180: JJ Pegues, DT, Ole Miss
• Round 6: No. 213: Tommy Mellott, WR, Montana State
• Round 6: No. 215: Cam Miller, QB, North Dakota State
• Round 7: No. 222: Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota
Analysis: The Raiders went heavy on the offensive side, using five of their first six choices to build up the unit around quarterback Geno Smith. Jeanty is the centerpiece, a back who will be utilized heavily from the start after he rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last year with Boise State. Beyond Jeanty, Bech, Rogers and Grant could all be starters in 2025, giving Las Vegas some excellent talent and value throughout its draft class. —MV
Los Angeles Chargers
Grade: C+
• Round 1: No. 22: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
• Round 2: No. 55: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
• Round 3: No. 86: Jamaree Caldwell, DT, Oregon
• Round 4: No. 125: Kyle Kennard, edge, South Carolina
• Round 5: No. 158: KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Auburn
• Round 5: No. 165: Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse
• Round 6: No. 199: Branson Taylor, OT, Pittsburgh
• Round 6: No. 214: R.J. Mickens, S, Clemson
• Round 7: No. 256: Trikweze Bridges, S, Florida
Analysis: Los Angeles upgraded its offense in the first two rounds, but in a somewhat dubious fashion. Hampton is a terrific talent and a deserving first-round choice, but the Chargers had a litany of needs and just signed Najee Harris for their backfield. Tre Harris is an excellent value in the late second round and should start instantly alongside Ladd McConkey. Still, there are obvious holes at edge, tight end and corner, none of which were significantly addressed. —MV
NFC EAST
Dallas Cowboys
Grade: B+
• Round 1: No. 12: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
• Round 2: No. 44: Donovan Ezeiruaku, edge, Boston College
• Round 3: No. 76: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
• Round 5: No. 149: Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas
• Round 5: No. 152: Shemar James, LB, Florida
• Round 6: No. 204: Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon
• Round 7: No. 217: Jay Toia, DT, UCLA
• Round 7: No. 239: Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson
• Round 7: No. 247: Tommy Akingbesote, DT, Maryland
Analysis: Dallas found a different way to help Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb without adding to a thin group of skill players early in the draft. The Cowboys opted to do what they do best—drafting an offensive lineman in the first round. Booker is set to replace the retired Zack Martin, one of the best draft picks ever for the Jones family. Dallas could again have one of the best offensive lines in the league, with Booker joining fellow first-round selections Tyler Guyton (2024) and Tyler Smith (’22). The Cowboys have also had success drafting cornerbacks, perhaps a good sign for Revel, a first-round talent with injury concerns. —GM
New York Giants
Grade: A+
• Round 1: No. 3: Abdul Carter, edge, Penn State
• Round 1: No. 25: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
• Round 3: No. 65: Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo
• Round 4: No. 105: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
• Round 5: No. 154: Marcus Mbow, G, Purdue
• Round 7: No. 219: Thomas Fidone II, TE, Nebraska
• Round 7: No. 246: Korie Black, CB, Oklahoma State
Analysis: After a miserable 2024, the Giants could soon be headed in the right direction after delivering an impressive draft class featuring plenty of talent and filled needs. Carter, who drew comparisons to Micah Parsons and Von Miller, could be a future game wrecker playing next to Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence II. Dart isn’t a surefire QB prospect, but he’ll now get to work with coach Brian Daboll, who has no interest in rushing his development after he announced Russell Wilson as the starter. And let’s not overlook the selection of Skattebo, a hard-nosed running back who can also make plays out of the backfield. —GM
Philadelphia Eagles
Grade: B
• Round 1: No. 31: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
• Round 2: No. 64: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
• Round 4: No. 111: Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska
• Round 5: No. 145: Mac McWilliams, CB, UFC
• Round 5: No. 161: Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia
• Round 5: No. 168: Drew Kendall, C, Boston College
• Round 6: No. 181: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse
• Round 6: No. 191: Myles Hinton, OT, Michigan
• Round 6: No. 207: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
• Round 6: No. 209: Antwaun Powell-Ryland, edge, Virginia
Analysis: The rest of the league might have groaned seeing GM Howie Roseman add another talented playmaker to an already stacked Philly defensive front. Campbell was surprisingly available at the end of the first round, perhaps because teams don’t value off-ball linebackers as much as other positions. But Campbell was a quality pass rusher during his time at Alabama. The Eagles also added the versatile Mukuba, who can play free safety and nickel cornerback. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio could have more flexibility with Cooper DeJean if Mukuba hits the ground running. —GM
Washington Commanders
Grade: B
• Round 1: No. 29: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
• Round 2: No. 61: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
• Round 4: No. 128: Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia Tech
• Round 6: No. 205: Kain Medrano, LB, UCLA
• Round 7: No. 245: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Arizona
Analysis: The Commanders addressed a few glaring needs with their first two picks. Conerly was the fourth offensive tackle selected, but he was considered by most draft experts to be a first-round talent. Suddenly, Washington has depth and talent in the trenches after making it work last season with quarterback Jayden Daniels often playing away from the pocket. Things didn’t exactly work out with Marshon Lattimore after the midseason trade, but he’ll now have more help with the arrival of Amos, who had a whopping 16 passes defensed last year. —GM
NFC NORTH
Chicago Bears
Grade: B-
• Round 1: No. 10: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
• Round 2: No. 39: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
• Round 2: No. 56: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College
• Round 2: No. 62: Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M
• Round 4: No. 132: Ruben Hyppolite II, LB, Maryland
• Round 5: No. 169: Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA
• Round 6: No. 195: Luke Newman, OT, Michigan
• Round 7: No. 233: Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers
Analysis: The Bears have received a ton of praise for loading up on weapons for Caleb Williams, but it’s tough to trust this team after how badly they flopped last season with a bad offensive line. Yes, Chicago now has guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, as well as center Drew Dalman, but Jackson was benched by the Los Angeles Rams last season and Braxton Jones might not be the answer at left tackle. Chicago got complacent and waited too long to continue building the offensive line. But if the revamped offensive line pans out, Williams could have plenty of success throwing to Loveland and Burden next season. New coach Ben Johnson has the weapons to form a creative playbook in Chicago. —GM
Detroit Lions
Grade: B-
• Round 1: No. 28: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
• Round 2: No. 57: Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia
• Round 3: No. 70: Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas
• Round 5: No. 171: Miles Frazier, G, LSU
• Round 6: No. 196: Ahmed Hassanein, edge, Boise State
• Round 7: No. 230: Dan Jackson, S, Georgia
• Round 7: No. 244: Dominic Lovett, WR, Georgia
Analysis: The Lions didn’t care about value or best player available, and went with their successful formula of adding mean dudes to the trenches. Williams might have been a reach in the first round, but he was regarded as the best run stopper in this class. Ratledge is another physical player, one who could compete for the opening at right guard. Taking TeSlaa on Day 2 was a surprise, but he has the size and athleticism to possibly give Jared Goff another versatile weapon. Once again, the Lions thought outside the box and went away from what the draft boards were saying on the internet. —GM
Green Bay Packers
Grade: C+
• Round 1: No. 23: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
• Round 2: No. 54: Anthony Belton, OT, North Carolina State
• Round 3: No. 87: Savion Williams, WR, TCU
• Round 4: No. 124: Barryn Sorrell, edge, Texas
• Round 5: No. 159: Collin Oliver, LB, Oklahoma State
• Round 6: No. 198: Warren Brinson, DT, Georgia
• Round 7: No. 237: Micah Robinson, CB, Tulane
• Round 7: No. 250: John Williams, OT, Cincinnati
Analysis: Either the Packers didn’t like what they saw from their receivers last season or they really want a crowded receiving corps. It’s going to be on coach Matt LaFleur to form the right rotation for Jordan Love on the field, but players competing for snaps is rarely a bad idea. Green Bay might still lack a legitimate No. 1 wideout, but Golden is a speedy weapon and a friendly target with reliable hands. Williams has received comparisons to Deebo Samuel with his ability to contribute from the backfield. Perhaps the Packers focused too much on the offensive side and waited too long to add another pass rusher. —GM
Minnesota Vikings
Grade: B+
• Round 1: No. 24: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State
• Round 3: No. 102: Tai Felton, WR, Maryland
• Round 5: No. 139: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, edge, Georgia
• Round 6: No. 201: Kobe King, LB, Penn State
• Round 6: No. 202: Gavin Bartholomew, TE, Pittsburgh
Analysis: Clearly, the Vikings don’t want J.J. McCarthy to see the kind of pressure that derailed Sam Darnold’s breakout season last year. Minnesota completed its retooled offensive line after drafting the stout Jackson, who will join veteran newcomers Ryan Kelly and Will Fries. Felton could become a friendly target for McCarthy after the Maryland product racked up 96 receptions for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns. McCarthy is now set up to succeed in his first season as the starter with all of the offseason moves the Vikings have made. —GM
NFC SOUTH
Atlanta Falcons
Grade: B
• Round 1: No. 15: Jalon Walker, edge, Georgia
• Round 1: No. 26: James Pearce Jr., edge, Tennessee
• Round 3: No. 96: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
• Round 4: No. 118: Billy Bowman Jr., S, Oklahoma
• Round 7: No. 218: Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
Analysis: The Falcons losing a 2026 first-round pick in their trade-up for Pearce will prevent them from getting an A here, but there’s plenty to like about the upgrades they made at edge rusher. Walker is an intriguing hybrid player who can play off-ball linebacker, and Pearce has the athleticism and skill set to end up being the best edge rusher from this draft. If the Falcons are right about these two defenders, especially Pearce, this team could make plenty of noise this upcoming season. The Falcons are set on the offensive side with Michael Penix Jr. having a stout offensive line and elite playmakers. Now it’s on the defense to step up and help them win the NFC South. —GM
Carolina Panthers
Grade: A-
• Round 1: No. 8: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
• Round 2: No. 51: Nic Scourton, edge, Texas A&M
• Round 3: No. 77: Princely Umanmielen, edge, Ole Miss
• Round 4: No. 114: Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia
• Round 4: No. 122: Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
• Round 5: No. 140: Cam Jackson, DT, Florida
• Round 5: No. 163: Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame
• Round 6: No. 208: Jimmy Horn Jr., WR, Colorado
Analysis: The Panthers’ gamble to neglect the defense in the first round paid off, with the team selecting talented edge rushers Scourton and Umanmielen. But their prize from this draft class is the 6' 4", 213-pound McMillan, who will make life easier for Bryce Young because of his massive catch radius. McMillan got dinged a bit in the lead-up to the draft due to a few concerns with his work ethic, but he has the skill set to be the best wideout from this class when it’s all said and done. It’s tough to gauge where the Panthers are in their rebuild, but they’re finally giving Young a fair shake to succeed. —GM
New Orleans Saints
Grade: C
• Round 1: No. 9: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
• Round 2: No. 40: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville
• Round 3: No. 71: Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas
• Round 3: No. 93: Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia
• Round 4: No. 112: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
• Round 4: No. 131: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville
• Round 6: No. 184: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas
• Round 7: No. 248: Moliki Matavao, TE, UCLA
• Round 7: No. 254: Fadil Diggs, edge, Syracuse
Analysis: It’s hard to knock a team for taking a tackle in the first round, but the Saints reached for Banks, who might be better suited as a guard. Perhaps trading down would have been the best approach, or drafting the best available defender at No. 9. New Orleans also took a risk by taking Shough in the second round. He’s a pro-ready quarterback who could step in right away in case the team parts with Derek Carr. But Shedeur Sanders and Jalen Milroe were both still available and would have offered more upside. New Orleans probably should have prioritized adding youth to an older defense, now knowing that Sanders and Milroe were on the board after the second round. —GM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Grade: A-
• Round 1: No. 19: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
• Round 2: No. 53: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
• Round 3: No. 84: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State
• Round 4: No. 121: David Walker, edge, Central Arkansas
• Round 5: No. 157: Elijah Roberts, edge, SMU
• Round 7: No. 235: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
Analysis: The Buccaneers have a logjam at receiver, but selecting Egbuka gives them depth and a potential starter for the future. Tampa Bay nearly missed the playoffs last year after injuries sidelined Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The Bucs are now prepared for another injury wave with a rookie receiver who drew comparisons to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Tampa Bay’s best-available approach also gave the team a surplus at cornerback. If Morrison overcomes his injury issues, he could develop into a shutdown cornerback. The Buccaneers could have used one of the higher-rated edge rushers, but they drafted two on Day 3 to go with incoming free agent Haason Reddick. —GM
NFC WEST
Arizona Cardinals
Grade: B
• Round 1: No. 16: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
• Round 2: No. 47: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
• Round 3: No. 78: Jordan Burch, edge, Oregon
• Round 4: No. 115: Cody Simon, LB, Ohio State
• Round 5: No. 174: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
• Round 6: No. 211: Hayden Conner, G, Texas
• Round 7: No. 225: Kitan Crawford, S, Nevada
Analysis: Arizona finally added some defensive talent, which should allow coach Jonathan Gannon to fully operate his scheme. Nolen is a boom-or-bust prospect, but if the Cardinals are right about him, he’s capable of doing what Jalen Carter does in the middle of the Eagles’ defensive line. Arizona also rolled the dice on Johnson, a talented cornerback who fell from the first round due to medical concerns. Johnson, however, claims to be healthy and could be an immediate impact player. Arizona went all defense with its first five picks. —GM
Los Angeles Rams
Grade: C
• Round 2: No. 46: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
• Round 3: No. 90: Josaiah Stewart, edge, Michigan
• Round 4: No. 117: Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn
• Round 5: No. 148: Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio State
• Round 5: No. 172: Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss
• Round 7: No. 242: Konata Mumpfield, WR, Pittsburgh
Analysis: The Rams’ best addition from the draft was gaining the Falcons’ 2026 first-round pick. Los Angeles didn’t do much to address a few holes to close the gap on the top teams in the NFC. Sure, the Rams are still good enough to win the NFC West, but they have concerns at cornerback and linebacker—and they watched the Eagles take Jihaad Campbell at No. 31. GM Les Snead deserves the benefit of the doubt for his draft hits, but he might have made a mistake taking Ferguson over Elijah Arroyo. The Rams also neglected their need for adding a quarterback of the future, but they at least have two first-round picks next year. —GM
San Francisco 49ers
Grade: D
• Round 1: No. 11: Mykel Williams, edge, Georgia
• Round 2: No. 43: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
• Round 3: No. 75: Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State
• Round 3: No. 100: Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky
• Round 4: No. 113: CJ West, DT, Indiana
• Round 4: No. 138: Jordan Watkins, WR, Ole Miss
• Round 5: No. 147: Jordan James, RB, Oregon
• Round 5: No. 160: Marques Sigle, S, Kansas State
• Round 7: No. 227: Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana
• Round 7: No. 249: Connor Colby, G, Iowa
• Round 7: No. 252: Junior Bergen, WR, Montana
Analysis: To no surprise, the 49ers went heavy on defense with their draft class. They lost several starters in free agency, but the team might not have drafted the right players to immediately fill those voids. Williams surprisingly went ahead of Jalon Walker, and perhaps he doesn’t have the same upside as James Pearce Jr., Shemar Stewart and Mike Green. Then again, the 49ers might have seen something in Williams that wasn’t easy to spot after Williams played through an ankle injury last season. But this was a deep class for edge rushers. San Francisco also missed an opportunity to add an offensive lineman in the first round after losing Aaron Banks in free agency. —GM
Seattle Seahawks
Grade: A
• Round 1: No. 18: Grey Zabel, G, North Dakota State
• Round 2: No. 35: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
• Round 2: No. 50: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
• Round 3: No. 92: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
• Round 5: No. 142: Rylie Mills, DT, Notre Dame
• Round 5: No. 166: Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
• Round 5: No. 175: Robbie Ouzts, TE, Alabama
• Round 6: No. 192: Bryce Cabeldue, OT, Kansas
• Round 7: No. 223: Damien Martinez, RB, Miami
• Round 7: No. 234: Mason Richman, OT, Iowa
• Round 7: No. 228: Ricky White III, WR, UNLV
Analysis: There are fewer concerns now about the Seahawks spending on Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp after the impressive selections they made here. Last season in Minnesota, Darnold proved he’s a quality quarterback when he has a clean pocket. Seattle made strides to improve its offensive line with the versatile Zabel, who can play guard or center. The Seahawks also gave Darnold another weapon in Arroyo, insurance in case Kupp’s best days are truly behind him. Speaking of insurance, Seattle gave itself another option at quarterback with the intriguing Milroe. Coach Mike Macdonald saw firsthand in Baltimore how the Ravens utilized Lamar Jackson on a daily basis, and that’s Milroe’s most special trait. But the best pick might be Emmanwori, who could be Macdonald’s version of Ravens star safety Kyle Hamilton. —GM