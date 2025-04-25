BREAKING: How Sports Illustrated Grades UCLA's Carson Schwesinger Selection
It's official. UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger is a member of the NFL, being selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 33rd overall selection, the first pick of the second round.
The pick is a perfect fit for Schwesinger as he looks to assimilate into Jim Schwartz's 4-3 defense.
Thus, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano gave the Browns an "A" grade for the pick.
"Schwesinger went from a walk-on special teams contributor to becoming UCLA’s starting middle linebacker last season," Manzano wrote. "He will now make plays for the Browns next to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
"Considered by many as the second-best pure off-ball linebacker in this class—behind the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jihaad Campbell—Schwesinger flourished with his nose for the ball and sideline-to-sideline speed. The fast processor and reactor racked up 136 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions in his breakout season for the Bruins."
Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick provided his scouting report.
"Schwesinger’s meteoric three-year rise from walk-on to first-team All-American was spearheaded by an impressive mix of athleticism, instincts and size," Flick wrote. "At 6' 2½" and 243 pounds, Schwesinger has the speed, fluidity and footwork to cover significant ground in zone coverage and make plays laterally against the run.
"He’s smart, processes quickly and fills gaps well when playing the run. Schwesinger’s pure take-on ability against blockers isn’t advanced, and he needs to get stronger at the next level. But his blend of range, instincts, tackling and special teams background should get him drafted early on Day 2."
Schwesinger joins a Browns defense that just selected defensive tackle Mason Graham with the fifth overall pick on Thursday and were able to retain Myles Garrett this offseason after the star defensive end requested a trade.
Schwesinger enters a great defensive situation under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, with Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson providing the help in the defensive secondary needed to excel.
Schwesinger finished third in the nation in total tackles last season (136), making a big name for himself as a top linebacker. He earned four sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble in the final 12 games that he played with the Bruins in 2024.
Schwesinger now brings his physical nature to the brutal AFC North.
