UCLA's Schwesinger Shines as Browns Face Tough Questions at Minicamp
Carson Schwesinger is making a name for himself in the Cleveland Browns' locker room, making plays at practice, intercepting rookie quarterback Dillion Gabriel.
As Schwesinger works to establish a starting role for himself while quieting concerns about his ability in coverage, the Browns are dealing with a noisy issue, and that is figuring out who will be the starting quarterback for the team come Week 1.
Despite this period of the season being designed to focus on education and development, the quarterback situation is being popularized due to the Browns drafting one of college football's most popular and polarizing figures, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.
The Browns drafted Sanders after drafting Gabriel, adding them to a locker room with Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.
Watson, the current incumbent, is expected to miss the 2025 season with many believing he won't play a snap of professional football again.
Gabriel was asked during a session with the media if it's awkward having Sanders competing in the quarterback room.
Sanders answered questions about why he's likeable and his draft position compared to where many people believed he would be selected.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski appeared to already be annoyed at the bombardment of questions regarding Gabriel and Sanders, especially with both players being rookies and the team having two healthy veterans on the roster.
"Yeah, I wouldn't look into really, anything." Stefanski said to a reporter questioning why Gabriel took snaps (in non-padded drills) over Sanders.
"I know, but how do you choose that? Is it draft status or what?" asked the reporter.
"Yeah, I wouldn't look into anything, a visibly irritated Stefanski replied. "I think you'll see the whole weekend going through the spring. I mean, we don't pay too close attention to who's in there first."
"Will it change tomorrow?" asked the reporter.
"Will you be here? I'll see you here," finished Stefanski.
There's so much noise surrounding Schwesinger and the Browns, NFL analysis Warren Sharp stated "the offseason's about to be a movie" as he spoke about Stefanski's annoyance and social media beefs between fans and players.
"We’ve got rookies replying to fans lying about minicamp performance," Sharpe wrote. "And coaches already sounding annoyed about questions of why QB3 took reps before QB4 (Shedeur Sanders), AFTER DAY 1 OF MINICAMP!"
That is what Schwesinger is dealing with after one day. The Bruin should be ready for more come the season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.