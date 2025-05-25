UCLA's Carson Schwesinger, Cleveland Browns Find Hope After Disastrous Start
UCLA's Carson Schwesinger and the Cleveland Browns have had massive issues on both sides of the ball after DeShaun Watson and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are set to miss the 2025 NFL season due to injury.
However, the Cleveland Browns may have their replacements in rookies Carson Schwesinger and Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders, fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco are battling for the quarterback job, with one gaining favor with the head coach.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski recently went on ESPN Cleveland to share his thoughts about one of his rookie quarterbacks.
“He’s a great, great kid. He’s working like crazy, just like all the guys,” Stefanski said of Sanders. “These rookies, my office is downstairs. They’ve got to walk by my office as they come in, and they come in early. Shedeur, like all those guys, he’s in there early. He’s getting his work done. He’s working really, really hard. I like everything there is about Shedeur.“
Sanders has a distinct advantage over all the other quarterbacks. He's younger than Flacco, he played in a pro-style offense in college, unlike Gabriel, and well, he should be better than Kenny Pickett.
At Colorado, Sanders' offensive coordinator was former Brown and New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmer. Shurmur was named AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2017 as offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings.
As a result, Sanders was one of the premier passers in the country, overcoming poor offensive line play to throw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, ten interceptions and a 74.0% completion percentage.
On the defense, Schwesinger has defined what it means to be a Browns linebacker. After being drafted, he spoke about his journey to the team.
"It's definitely been a journey, like you said, but everybody around me," Schwesinger said. "My family, my siblings have my back, and the support I've had through it all, really got me where I'm at. And really knowing that, at the end of the day, the hard work is going to pay off, and you're going to get to where you want to go, if you're just willing to outwork anybody."
Schwesinger followed with some words that reflected his All-American play.
"At the end of the day, I'm going to bring just relentless [effort], whether it's in the past game, in the run game, there's not going to be a play where you're not going to see me going 100% and making plays," Schwesinger said. "Everybody on the defense, we all will build off of each other, and just the energy bringing is something that's huge, and I'm ready for it."
Perhaps Sanders and Schwesinger are the answers to the Browns' prayers. Schwesinger has had a strong start to his career, and he may be the new leader needed for the defense, an NFL-leading defense in 2023.
