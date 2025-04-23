UCLA's Schwesinger Has a Connection to NFC East Team
Former UCLA Bruin Carson Schwesinger has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, and given that it is just a day away, his name could be getting called sooner rather than later. After a breakout season with UCLA this past season, many mock drafts have placed the linebacker going within the first two rounds.
While a ton of NFL teams are in need of a skilled linebacker like Schwesinger, the NFL Draft is loaded with a ton of talent. Given the success he had as a junior as well as his NFL Combine showcase, the former Bruin could be getting a call sooner rather than later.
One interesting scenario to watch this draft weekend is if the Washington Commands pick up the former Bruin. That would fit the mold of where he is projected to land, given the Commanders were just one game away from heading to the Super Bowl.
One daunting reason the Commanders could be in on Schwesinger is that former linebacker coach, Ken Norton Jr, is currently a part of that Washington franchise.
The UCLA product joined Kay Adams on "The Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams" and discussed just that, as well as how the interview process went.
"The conversations with every team have been great," Schwesinger said. "My old linebacker coach for two of the years I was at UCLA is in Washington, so I have a connection there. "The whole process has been exciting in terms of getting to know everybody and them getting to meet me."
Norton and Schwesinger had gotten the chance to know each other when Norton was the UCLA linebackers coach. He knows a thing or two about being a successful coach, as he had his hand in Washington's defensive success last season.
If Schwesinger is available for the Commanders in the draft, it will be interesting to see if they utilize that selection by nabbing the former Bruin. If not in the first round, the projection has him going as late as the second round, which is never a bad place to be selected.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday.
