Projecting UCLA's Draft Results Pt.1
The 2025 NFL Draft is on the horizon, and several Bruins will be searching for new living arrangements as they continue their careers. Here is where they could end up.
Carson Schwesinger: Los Angeles Rams
The Rams are the only team in the NFC West with a Super Bowl-winning head coach, quarterback, and award-winning defensive end. The defending division champion has the best roster in the division, adding All-Pro Davante Adams to a prolific offense and Poona Ford to a stout defense.
The Rams took off in the postseason, something they hope to build on in 2025. The one massive issue that derailed their 2024 postseason journey was poor linebacker play, especially containing the run against Saquon Barkley. Thus, the Rams might be interested in Schwesinger.
Oluwafemi Oladejo: San Francisco 49ers
Do not let the 49ers' tumultuous offseason fool you. Despite an injured Brandon Aiyuk, they remain a Super Bowl contender, especially with the return of Christian McCaffrey. Ricky Pearsall flashed some of the talent he has as their 2024 NFL Draft class continues to impress.
The 49ers may be entering their last year with Brock Purdy, but they do so with an offense finally healthy and a revitalized defense behind returning defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.
Saleh loves to creatively wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Oladejo is the player Saleh needs to make it happen. Oladejo himself stated he met with the team.
"Yeah, I had a formal meeting with them. It was great. It was incredible," Oladejo said. "Yeah, it was a few coaches," Oladejo told UCLA Bruins On SI. "I mean, John Lynch was in there, and then you had the whole defensive staff through Zoom on the call as well."
Ethan Garbers: Arizona Cardinals
It's exciting times in the desert. Jonathan Gannon enters year three with strong defensive pieces, including returning franchise legend Calais Campbell and sack monster Josh Sweat on the defensive line.
The Cardinals made Trey McBride the highest-paid tight end in football as Kyler Murray finished the season fully healthy for the first time in some time. The Cardinals are dangerous.
Outside of Murray, who has been injury prone, the Cardinals only have two other quarterbacks on their roster.
Cardinals' offensive coordinator Drew Petzing comes from a long stint in Minnesota. Petzing worked with Kevin Stefanski, who worked with former UCLA offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Therefore, they may bring in Ethan Garbers to compete in camp for the QB3 spot.
