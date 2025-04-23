San Francisco 49ers Could Draft Multiple UCLA Bruins
UCLA's Carson Schwesinger, Kain Medrano and Oluwafemi Oladejo could find their next football opportunity in the Bay.
All three Bruins have been named fits for Robert Saleh's defense as the team looks to return to the Super Bowl, navigating the team's tight financial constraints.
On Larry Krueger's podcast, "The Krueg Show," Dane Brugler of The Athletic shared his thoughts about Schwesinger and Medrano's fit on the 49ers.
"Everybody knows about Carson Schwesinger. He's going to be a top 50 pick. I think he would be dynamite on the Niners," Brugler said. "He'd be a lot of fun. He's a guy that just, he sees it, and he goes, his instincts, his speed. It's just phenomenal.
"But the other UCLA linebacker in this draft, Medrano, he also has speed, and he showed it at the combine. I mean, at 632, 25 ran a 446, 38-inch vert had under seven seconds in the three-cone. I mean, he was all over the place on the film, making plays in coverage, making plays for us to run. He's going to come in and be a stud special teamer from day one, and then he'll carve out a role on defense as well."
According to Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline, the 49ers, who met with Oladejo, remain interested in the edge player.
"During the Senior Bowl, I mentioned that the San Francisco 49ers are very high on Oluwafemi Oladejo, and that remains true," wrote Pauline.
"In conversations last week, I was informed that Oladejo will end up being selected anywhere from pick 30 to 45. Besides the Niners, who hold pick 43, I'm told the Philadelphia Eagles with the last pick in Round 1, as well the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots at the top of Round 2, are possibilities to pull the trigger on Oladejo."
While it is unlikely all three Bruins go to the 49ers, the fact that there is significant interest in all three players is a promising sign.
UCLA has had multiple players, more than the usual two, being mocked throughout the draft. With every Bruin selected, that's one more feather in the cap of DeShaun Foster.
