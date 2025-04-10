Bruins Selected by NFC Juggernauts in New Mock
In a new mock draft by CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson projected both UCLA alums Carson Schwesinger and Oluwafemi Oladejo to get drafted in the second round.
Wilson has Schwesinger being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the 44th overall pick, joining Osa Odighizuwa in the Lone Star State. He would be welcomed after an odd offseason for Dallas.
Wilson wrote the following:
"The Cowboys have a new defensive coordinator in 2025, hiring Matt Eberflus to lead them back to the Promise Land.
"Jerry Jones got to work adding linebacker Jack Sanborn, defensive tackle Solomon Thomas, defensive end Peyton Turner, cornerback Kaiir Elam and Kenneth Murray Jr, along with re-signing safety Markquese Bell, safety Juanyeh Thomas, defensive end Tyrus Wheat and cornerback C.J. Goodwin.
"It will be a tough challenge to get this defense to work, considering Jones' offseason strategy seems to be picking up failed first-round selections, as in the case of all their defensive acquisitions outside of Sanborn, because that has historically gone well, but if they are to work, Odighizuwa's influence on the inside must play a factor."
The only problem with Schwesinger going to Dallas is that he'll enter a packed linebacker room with Murray Jr, Jack Sanborn, Damone Clark, Marist Liufao and DeMarvion Overshown. Where does his play time come from?
Wilson has Oladejo selected at 60 by the Detroit Lions, likely lining up opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. This is not a surprise, as ESPN's Mel Kiper once mocked Oladejo to the Lions in the first round.
"On one hand, Detroit ran into bad luck in 2024 with an inconceivable number of injuries to its defense, seeming dooming the otherwise dominant team," Kiper wrote. "On the other, the Lions never really had a clear no.2 pass rusher opposite [Aidan] Hutchinson (who missed some time himself with a leg injury). Za'Darius Smith had four sacks over eight games after a midseason trade to Detroit, but no other edge rusher had more than three sacks.
"On the other, the Lions never really had a clear no.2 pass rusher opposite [Aidan] Hutchinson (who missed some time himself with a leg injury). Za'Darius Smith had four sacks over eight games after a midseason trade to Detroit, but no other edge rusher had more than three sacks.
"The rest of this roster is too good to ignore this, and general manager Brad Holmes should be looking for answers in both free agency and the draft. Oladejo has steadily risen in this class, moving from round three to the round two conversation with a good Senior Bowl week."
It seems traction regarding Oladejo to Detroit has picked up.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.