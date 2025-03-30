Former Bruin Linked to Las Vegas Raiders
UCLA's Oluwafemi Oladejo is entering the final portion of the race to the NFL Draft. He's done everything he can physically to boost his stock, but in the NFL, it's brains over brawn, and he has several interviews lined up where he can prove his play is a result of the special combination of smarts and strength.
One of the teams that will be interviewing Oladejo will be the Las Vegas Raiders, and considering his performances at the NFL Combine on the podium and on the field, he could be the perfect piece to rebuild the Raiders' culture.
The Raiders have a strong association with UCLA and Oladejo would have some faces he could relate to should he be drafted to the desert.
According to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler, the Raiders will host a visit with Oladejo. He also has visits set up with several other teams.
The Raiders have former UCLA head coach Chip Kelly, former UCLA graduate assistant Conner McQueen and former Bruin Kolton Miller on the roster.
Las Vegas needs a pass rusher who has the versatility of Oladejo. Make no mistake, the Raiders are the worst team in the AFC West, but that doesn't mean they're a bad team. The Raiders are just in a loaded division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Bo Nix lighting up the NFL.
The Raiders did load up on firepower by trading for Geno Smith. Smith and head coach Pete Carroll worked together for several years in Seattle and Smith can put the ball on the money with one of the smoothest releases in the NFL.
However, the Raiders weren't built on being a team that lights up scoreboards, the Raiders are built on hard-hitting play, an unforgiving attitude, and actually committing themselves to excellence.
The good news is that Oladejo is a respectful person, a vicious animal on the field, and possesses the determination that would allow him to assimilate into a Raiders locker room led by Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins.
Do not be surprised to see Oladejo is Silver and Black this year as defensive coordinator Patrick Graham looks to reload on defense.
Interest in Oladejo continues to heat up.
Be sure to follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 to keep up with all our UCLA Bruins content.
Feel free to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.