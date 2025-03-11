How UCLA Alums Have Been Affected by NFL Free Agency
NFL free agency is a wild wonderland of million-dollar deals and moves that could change career trajectories. Here are some of the moves that have impacted UCLA products in the league.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Carson Steele has more work cut out for him if he wants to earn more playing time. The Chiefs signed former 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell to a one-year deal.
Los Angeles Rams captain and defensive signal-caller Quentin Lake received a new weapon on the defensive line as the team signed defensive tackle Poona Food to a three-year deal. Ford had a career year with the Chargers in 2024, and his abilities as a run-stopper will be needed to replace Bobby Brown III.
Ford will also help with the rotation as the team looks to keep their players fresh for critical situations.
On the flip side, Ford leaving the Chargers opens up an opportunity for Otito Ogbonnia to earn more playing time. The team did re-sign Teair Tart so there will be competition in the defensive interior.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa was the biggest winner, signing a four-year extension earning him $20 million per season. He signed his deal before free agency, but many believe he took a discount to stay in Dallas, as others believe he could have made upwards of $100 million over the course of his deal had he hit the open market.
Zach Charbonnet and Jake Bobo have a new quarterback as USC's Sam Darnold enters a growing list of players to earn nine-figure contracts on his three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks.
Kolten Miller has a new quarterback in Geno Smith as the Raiders also added guard Alex Cappa to the offensive line. Kyle Phillips may benefit as well if he can make the 53-man roster.
Indianapolis Colts' Laiatu Latu may have been the biggest winner from a team-building perspective as first-year DC Lou Anarumo received some new toys to play with in free agency.
Star cornerback Charvarius Ward signed a three-year deal while safety Cam Bynum received a four-year contract. Their presence should see coverage sacks come the way of Latu.
