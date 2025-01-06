Bruins Continue to Bolster Coaching Staff With Another Key Hire
The UCLA Bruins continue to strengthen their coaching staff as they have brought another stellar coach from the Big 12. On Friday, the Bruins announced the hiring of former Colorado Buffaloes coach Tersoo Uhaa as their senior associate director of football performance.
Uhaa spent the past two seasons with the Buffaloes as the assistant head strength and conditioning coach. He had previously held that same position with the Georgia Bulldogs from 2020 to 2022 and took home two national championships rings in his time with the program (2021 & 2022).
The role of a football performance director is to oversee all of the different aspects of a program's development and being able to maximize their potential and performance. Medicine, nutrition, strength and conditioning, and analytics are all pieces to puzzle that must be addressed.
Uhaa is not the only former Buffalo to join the Bruins in 2025. Just recently, UCLA hired safeties coach Gabe Lynn who spent the past two seasons as a defensive analyst and the assistant player personnel director. The pair were apart of Deion Sanders' staff the past two seasons each.
Being able to help produce talent by the likes of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and future first-round draft pick Shadeur Sanders can speak to the type of coach that Uhaa is. Coaching strength and conditioning coach with the Buffaloes, he had to make sure those stars were game day ready.
UCLA has done a fabulous job of finding former players of recent years to join its staff and bring a bit of experienced youth to the program. Much like Coach DeShaun Foster, he has brought in a fellow running back that understands the importance of player development and steady progress.
Uhaa was a standout running back at Furman University. He was an All-Southern Conference back in 2009 with 13 rushing touchdowns that year. He finished his career with 31 total scores and eighth all-time on the Furman rushing touchdowns list.
From the past two schools that Uhaa has been at and the production and development that he has seen from a large majority of the rosters that he is coaching, Uhaa should fit in perfectly with the Bruins culture. There may be a noticeable difference in production once he begins his tenure in 2025.
