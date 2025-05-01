From Cubs to Bruins: The Origins of UCLA Football
The UCLA football program is one of the most iconic on the West Coast, but it was not always a legendary program. In fact, it started from very humble and also comical beginnings, before evolving into what it is today. Born in 1919, the program began with a different name and a different identity entirely.
UCLA started as a branch of the University of California, primarily as a two-year Junior College. The school's football team was nicknamed the "Cubs" to show the relation and little brother status of the Cal Golden Bears.
In their first season, the Cubs played five games, and they lost them all. The first game they ever played was actually against Manuel Arts High School, where they lost, 45-0. Yes, the first game in UCLA football history was a blowout loss to a high school team.
The team actually didn't even score a single point in all five games that first year, and in the first few seasons, wins were uncommon. Fortunately, the future would be brighter.
By 1927, the school had evolved from a two-year school to a full four-year university, and was officially called University of California at Los Angeles. In an effort for the football team to gain momentum, they changed their name to the "Grizzlies" in 1928. However, they were forced to change it when joining the Pacific Coast Conference (Early Pac-10) because the University of Montana already had the Grizzlies name.
UCLA adopted a new mascot, the 'Bruins," which aligned more with its Golden Bear roots. The UCLA Bruins were born, and they began the steady journey to prominence in college football.
Over the next decade, UCLA built its foundation under head coach William Spaulding. He spent 14 years as the Bruins' head coach and finished with a record of 72-51-8. Spaulding led the Bruins into the national spotlight and truly laid the groundwork for a successful program.
Star players like Kenny Washington, Woody Strode, and the legendary Jackie Robinson came to UCLA and helped catapult it into a legendary football program. The momentum and attention continued to grow and grow, into what the UCLA Bruins are today.
From the winless Cubs to the mighty UCLA Bruins, it has been an incredible journey for this football program.
