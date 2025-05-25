Former UCLA QB Officially Transfers Out to Hawaii
Better late than never for former UCLA quarterback Dermaricus Davis has officially transferred to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, per Hayes Fawcett of On3. Davis has four years of eligibility remaining despite this being the third school that he will attend, with zero playing time so far.
Davis spent the 2024 spring with the Washington Huskies, entering the portal and transferring to UCLA prior to last season. He is doing the same thing this season, leaving post-spring practice and finding a new home in the Mountain West.
Davis was a four-star prospect out of high school, ranked the No. 22 prospect in the state of California for his recruiting class. He threw for over 2,000 yards with 17 touchdowns in his senior season of high school ball, the last time he has really played since being a backup with UCLA.
A major reason for Davis' departure is the recent shake-up in the Bruins quarterback room. Adding transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava from the Tennessee Volunteers, younger brother, freshman Madden Iamaleava from Arkansas, and a Louisville sophomore quarterback Pierce Clarkson.
Davis likely realized it could be another few years before he sees the field if he were to stay with the Bruins, and made the executive decision to battle for a starting spot elsewhere. He will immediately join the competition with the Rainbow Warriors, expected to be among the veterans in the room.
There is a ton of potential in Davis, but the lack of opportunities has faded him to backup roles throughout his career. He sat behind Bruins' Ethan Garbers last year and was expecting to compete for a starting job this season prior to the transfer additions of the Iamaleava brothers and Clarkson.
Hawaii is a program that faces much different competition than the Big Ten and should give Davis a much better chance to see the field. He could certainly find success with the Rainbow Warriors and make a return to the Big Ten or another Power-Four conference in future seasons.
