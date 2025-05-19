Podcast: Bold Prediction for Bruins' Nico Iamaleava
The UCLA Bruins have exponentially improved their future with the transfer signing of former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava. With a strong freshman season with the Volunteers, Iamaleava is going to make some national noise, becoming a Heisman finalist in 2025.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh explains why Iamaleava is going to be a Top 10 Heisman candidate for a majority of the season and will head to New York City at the end of the year as one of the three finalists for the award.
You can watch the episode below:
Iamaleava had a strong freshman season, throwing for 2,616 yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions on 63.8% completion. Despite a solid season with an 11-3 record and a College Football Playoff appearance, Iamaleava did not finish within the top 10 of Heisman voting.
The star sophomore quarterback is going to have an even better sophomore season that his debut year in 2024. Playing a ton of subpar teams and a very easy Big Ten schedule, Iamaleava should be able to dominate through the air and on the ground, making him a top choice for the award.
To be a Heisman finalist, you need to have team success, and the Bruins have a strong group surrounding Iamaleava offensively, starting with Cal transfer running back Jaivian Thomas.
With Thomas elevating the Bruins' underwhelming run game from last year, it will influence defenses to prepare for the run more on play-action plays, contrary to last season, where it was very predictable that they would be passing. It will open up more opportunities for Iamaleava to pass and run.
Bruins sophomore wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer and Cal transfer wide out Mikey Matthews will highlight the receiver room to help Iamaleava boost his numbers and become one of the best players in the country.
UCLA will win at least seven or eight games, proving a major turnaround from one season ago, going 5-7 and missing a bowl game appearance for the second straight season. Iamaleava will return the Bruin program to glory while making a name for himself in the Heisman competition.
