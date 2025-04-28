UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins' Garbers Signs UDFA Deal
The UCLA Bruins will have yet another member of last year's team in the NFL as senior quarterback Ethan Garbers has signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent, per UCLA football.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down Garbers' undrafted free agent signing to the Panthers. After a strong senior season, he is moving to the next level after not being drafted in 2025.
At 6-3, 210 pounds, Garbers has the size, speed, and arm strength to be successful at the next level. His quick processing of defensive schemes, mid-play, is what made him effective last year and will be something that translates over smoothly to the professional level.
Garbers had his best season in 2024, throwing for 2,727 yards on 64.7% completion with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Each of those stats were career highs. The only blemish was the fact that Garbers was sacked 32 times.
The Panthers currently have three quarterbacks on their roster, starting with 23-year-old Bryce Young, former No. 1 overall pick. The veteran Andy Dalton is the expected backup while third-string Jack Plummer fills in the rest of the room.
Plummer went undrafted in 2024, making the roster for this season as an undrafted free agent signee last year. He had very similar numbers to Garbers in his senior season with the Louisville Cardinals.
Garbers could certainly follow suit with Plummer and grind to make the roster for 2025. Due to the Panthers being one of the worst NFL teams over the past several years, it will allow Garbers more opportunities to prove himself, compared to him signing with a highly competitive team on the rise.
Young failed to hold the starting spot for Carolina this past season, as there was a revolving door between him and Dalton at the helm last year. Garbers' ceiling for this year is a third-string backup, but with injuries and bad play being prevalent, he could have an opportunity to play if needed.
The Newport Beach, California native will be the second Bruin quarterback in the NFL currently, as former UCLA gun slinger Dorian Thompson-Robinson is in his third season, being dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles this past offseason.
