Where UCLA Stands in Recent Spring Power Rankings
With a 5-7 record in 2024 and a defensive exodus from the team for the NFL Draft, DeShaun Foster and his UCLA Bruins have a lot of work ahead of them if they wish to compete in 2025.
While Foster reloaded his coaching staff this offseason and has begun a new recruiting campaign over Southern California, the Bruins are still seen as a bottom-tier Big Ten program.
At least that's how it appears in CFP-HQ On SI's James Parks' recent power rankings of Big Ten teams entering Spring. Parks had UCLA ranked 15th out of 18 teams, ahead only of Maryland, Northwestern and Purdue.
UCLA trailing Wisconsin, Michigan State and Rutgers is an interesting listing.
"The offense needs a makeover after scoring fewer than two-dozen touchdowns and ranking second-worst in the Big Ten in scoring," Parks wrote.
Let's dive into it. The offense is already undergoing a makeover, with new offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri, that will see the Bruins sport a new quarterback, running back, wide receivers and tight end, along with adjustments along the offensive line.
Now, UCLA does need to watch out. Northwestern has shown it can be a dangerous team when pushed into a corner under head coach David Braun, Maryland is always an offensive threat with Mike Locksley at the helm and they have veteran offensive mind Pep Hamilton now as offensive coordinator, and Purdue has program-changer Barry Odom in place so the Boilermakers may shock some people in 2025.
However, 15 is a bit of a high ranking. UCLA defeated Rutgers last season, and Wisconsin/ Michigan State haven't done much to say they're in a position to compete at a higher level than UCLA, but these rankings are subjective and subject to each person's perspective.
UCLA needs to find a way to break into the top 10. Oregon's Dan Lanning signed an extension and the Ducks have resources for days, Washington is building something special with Jedd Fisch, and USC has a new direction in recruiting.
Getting into the upper echelon will be the key to retaking Southern California and if the Bruins can prove they can get it done on the field, that will be a massive victory towards securing recruits.
