Biggest Questions Facing UCLA's Deshaun Foster in Year 2
DeShaun Foster heads into his second season as the UCLA Bruins' head coach. There are heightened expectations and several important questions. After an up-and-down season that finished with a 5-7 record, Foster has overhauled the roster and the coaching staff for a 2025 turnaround.
No. 1) Can the offense rebound under Tino Sunseri?
UCLA's offense struggled heavily last season with inconsistency and ranked 126th nationally in points per game. Foster let go of Eric Bieniemy, last season's offensive coordinator, and brought in Toni Sunseri from Indiana. The hope is for Sunseri to revamp this offense, and now with star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, that is looking more and more promising.
While Iamaleava brings a dual-threat skillset that is incredibly dynamic, there are concerns that he missed all of UCLA spring practice. With young wide receivers, chemistry and readiness will be key questions this offense will answer in the fall.
No. 2) Will the revamped offensive line hold up?
The Bruins' offensive line was a weak point in 2024, and Foster brought in Andy Kwon to coach the offensive line. They added some important transfers to the offensive line, but again, the question remains if the unit can build chemistry. Two notable players are Julian Armella (Florida State), and Eugene Brooks (Oklahoma).
No. 3) Can the defense be consistent?
Defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe returns from last year, will help in consistency. The defense lost key pieces in Carson Schwesinger and Jay Toia to the NFL. The biggest area of need is the pass rush, and with a host of transfers like Nico Davillier (Arkansas), they will need to gel fast to compete in the Big Ten.
No. 4) How will UCLA navigate the Big Ten schedule?
The Bruins went 5-7 last year and arguably had a tougher schedule. The Big Ten schedule will be a challenge every year, but this year, in year two of Foster, the Bruins will face much more manageable games. Games like Maryland, Nebraska and Washington are essential to win in 2025.
Foster's second year at the helm is pivotal. The answers to these questions will determine the foundation of UCLA's success and the future of the team.
