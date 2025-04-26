Realistic Expectations for the UCLA Bruins in 2025
Year 2 under UCLA coach DeShaun Foster brings plenty of change, but plenty of opportunity. 2024 was a year about laying a foundation and changing the culture. With a revamped coaching staff, an exciting roster filled with new transfers and young talent, there is plenty of reason for optimism heading into 2025.
Foster, a former UCLA star running back, continues to build the team around discipline and development. The addition of offensive coordinator Toni Sunseri brings a fresh, new look to the offense. Defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe remains from last year and brings stability and consistency.
The quarterback position sees a substantial boost with transfer Nico Iamaleava from Tennessee. His dual threat and play-making abilities are expected to raise the level of this offense that struggled last season. Rising star receiver Kwazi Gilmer and other experienced transfer pass catchers like Mikey Matthews, and a strong tight end room should lead to a significant offensive improvement in 2025.
Defensively, the Bruins look to rebound after key leaders like Carson Schwesinger departed for the NFL draft. Veteran defensive tackle Devin Aupiu and linebacker Jalen Woods should provide solid experience and leadership for this squad, as well as skilled transfers. The biggest need is to get pressure on the quarterback.
So, what does success look like for 2025? Before the Iamaleava signing, the ceiling for this team was a bowl game. Now, that is the floor, and many fans will be expecting a College Football Playoff appearance, which, even with the improvements, is a lofty expectation. What may hold this team back from making the CFP is the lack of chemistry, as Iamaleava missed all of spring practice.
If this team does not play in a bowl game, it will be an incredibly disappointing season and mean there was some serious dysfunction within the team. However, under the leadership and culture that DeShaun Foster is bringing, and the excitement and buzz around the team, that is very unlikely.
The bottom line: It is realistic to expect this team to win 8 games. The floor for this team is a bowl game, and the absolute ceiling is a College Football Playoff appearance. If this team can gel quickly and get everyone on the same page, the UCLA Bruins will surprise a lot of people this fall.
