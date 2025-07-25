UCLA 2025 Football Opponent Primer: Maryland
The UCLA Bruins are entering their second season in the Big Ten Conference with the hopes of erasing last season's 5-7 record from memory by improving in every facet.
In DeShaun Foster's first full offseason at the helm in Westwood, the Bruins did just that -- improved and restructured nearly every facet of the program from the field to the coaching staff.
With that being said, let's take start taking a look at UCLA's 2025 season opponents and how ESPN's Bill Connelly previews them ahead of the season, starting with the Bruins' week eight clash with the Maryland Terrapins.
According to ESPN's football power index (FPI), Maryland is slotted just a level below the Bruins in the Big Ten, winning a projected 5.2 games (2.5 in the Big Ten), being the 70th-ranked team in college football.
Here's what Connelly had to say about the Terrapins ahead of the season:
"In 2024's "The Price: What It Takes to Win in College Football's Era of Chaos," authors Armen Keteyan and John Talty talked to Maryland's Locksley about his school jockeying for position in this new paying-the-players world. Locksley compared his Terps to Macy's, trying to keep both the higher-end "Saks Fifth Avenues of college football" from plucking away his best talent and the discount stores from taking away his young backups. "I'm getting eaten from both ends, and that's why you don't see f---ing Macy's very much anymore," he said.
"I thought about that quote a lot as Maryland got absolutely wrecked by the portal this offseason, losing starters and key contributors to Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas, UAB (really?) and Wisconsin, and losing backups to Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Fresno State, Georgia State, James Madison, Sacramento State, Sam Houston and UCF. Maryland had already suffered a disastrous 2024 season, collapsing to 4-8 and 86th in SP+, then got hit harder by spring attrition than almost any power conference program. The Terps are 107th in returning production and looking at only about a one-in-three chance of bowling this fall. Locksley had engineered three straight winning seasons and two top-30 SP+ finishes, but it feels as if he's starting from scratch in Year 7.
"There's almost no choice but to go with a full youth movement in 2025, but it could bear decent fruit. Blue-chip freshman Malik Washington could start at quarterback next to sophomore running back (and yards-after-contact machine) Nolan Ray and behind a line that might feature only one or two seniors. The defense has quite a few exciting sophomores -- edge rushers Neeo Avery and Trey Reddick, transfer tackles Joel Starlings (North Carolina) and Eyan Thomas (Saint Francis), cornerback La'Khi Roland -- and blue-chip freshmen such as end Zahir Mathis could quickly play a role.
"Forced to go young, Locksley could find he has a pretty exciting roster corps. But that might not help him much in 2025, and he'll then have to hold on to that roster corps in 2026. That certainly proved difficult this past offseason."
Going against projected worse opponents in back-to-back weeks, starting 4-0, losing to Penn State, and then defeating Michigan State and Maryland is an easy path to a 6-1 start. Let's see if the Bruins can do it.
