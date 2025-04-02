DeShaun Foster Speaks Before UCLA's First Spring Practice
It is officially the beginning of college football season as the UCLA Bruins kicked off their spring camp activities on Tuesday morning. Coach DeShaun Foster spoke with the media prior to the day, communicating his thoughts on what he has seen so far and looks forward to this season.
"I'm just excited to kick off this first day of spring ball, I love the way that my boys approached winter this year," Foster said. "All the guys came out and were just excited to come out here and get better.
"They did a really good job of not complaining about anything, we tried to make winter as hard as possible. It was the most demanding winter that I've been a part of here at UCLA and just the way that he guys responded to it was awesome."
Foster led the Bruins to a 5-7 season last year, barely missing a bowl game appearance and going 3-6 in the program's first year in the Big Ten. He is looking for a bounce back year of .500 or better football as his team has improved tremendously this offseason through the transfer portal.
As a former Bruin player, Foster is no stranger to the culture at UCLA, but was unfamiliar to the head coaching position, this time last season. Foster spoke on what is different from his approach this spring compared to last when he was abruptly hired in mid-February of 2024.
"It was just more of a timing thing, you have more time," Foster said. "I'm in this part of my coaching career, I'm in familiar territory, because it's something I've already done. We kind of got thrown into the fire around this time, last February, but I've been in this situation now for a year.
"So, looking forward to it, it's going to be the same approach and just kind of get these guys ready to play ball and really implement that discipline aspect that I really want to see out of my team."
UCLA was the 29th-most penalized team last season, averaging 8.17 per game, many of which were pre and post snap whistles. Foster is making a point to tighten up this bunch and eliminate the unforced errors that hurt them in crucial situations last year.
Foster was also asked about his excitement towards seeing new offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri work with the offense. He credited Sunseri's Italian heritage to his fiery nature and passion for this program, mentioning that he has known Sunseri since he was a little boy.
Foster also weighed in on what he is looking to see from his offensive unit this season after ranking 15th in the Big Ten in terms of average yards per game (328.8). They were the seventh-best passing offense in the conference while being the very worst when running the ball.
"Just a team that's a little more balanced," Foster said. "Come out just be a little bit more balanced, set up a little bit more stuff. We can run the ball, have a little bit more play action, take some shots down the field, stuff like that. But let's just kind of use the guys that we have out there and some of the talent and skill position that we have.
"We're able to do a good job in the portal with the O-line, so I'm excited to see how they hold up and keeping Joey [Aguilar] protected and the rest of the quarterbacks coming back."
This team will look much different than last year as they attacked the transfer portal hard and found multiple keynote players to make important additions. Foster highlighted the several transfers in the defensive secondary that have already showed immense leadership in their first season at UCLA.
"A lot of leadership, Key Lawrence did a good job, Cole Martin, Scooter Jackson, Aaron [Williams], a lot of guys," Foster said. "You could tell they wanted to find a way to put an imprint on the team and the best way to do that was just working hard.
"So, a lot of guys just put their head down, worked hard, so it was just good to see people that are new and buying in. Working hard and not really asking too many questions but just worked hard enough to speak for it."
