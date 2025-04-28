What UCLA's Garbers Can Bring to Carolina Panthers
Former UCLA Bruin quarterback Ethan Garbers didn't hear his name get called during the 2025 NFL Draft but didn't have to wait too long after to get a call from the Carolina Panthers. As of Sunday, the former Bruin will be taking his talents to the Panthers organization, as they signed him as an undrafted free agent.
With a wide-open quarterback room for the Panthers, Garbers has the chance to live out his dream and make the roster for the 2025 NFL season. The Panthers didn't draft a quarterback, as they continue to bank on young Bryce Young, who was the franchise's first overall pick in the NFL draft in 2023.
Garbers has the chance to enter a quarterback room with both youngsters as well as a veteran. Seeing his success for the Bruins over his time with the program, Garbers has a respectable track record in manning down the offense.
Last season with UCLA, the former Bruin totaled 235 completions in 363 attempts, earning himself 2,727 passing yards. Given that the Bruins transitioned into the Big Ten conference from the Pac-12, the competition was more intense, but Garbers stepped up to the plate and succeeded.
One area that Garbers struggled with last season, however, was in the interception category, as he was picked off 11 times, while scoring 16 touchdowns. Still a developmental prospect, should he be able to improve for the Panthers in training camp, he is a quarterback that is worth taking a chance on.
The UCLA product was the sixth-best undrafted free agent at the quarterback position, according to NFL.com's Chad Reuter, as all of Reuter's top six in that category have been signed by NFL franchises. If Garbers can make a strong impression within the organization and make the roster, that last quarterback spot could be his.
Garbers will need to show that he is teachable, moldable, and capable of being a quarterback in the NFL, so going into camp, his main priority should be to improve on the skills he already possesses to make the practice squad. If he does end up on the practice squad, it's a step in the right direction.
