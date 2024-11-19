Bruins' Foster Eager For Familiar Rivalry Matchup
The UCLA Bruins (4-6) are preparing for the biggest game of their season as they welcome bitter rival, USC (5-5) to the Rose Bowl for the Crosstown Cup between two of the biggest rivals in all of college sports.
For Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster, this game means even more. This rivalry has been ingrained in the woodwork of his coaching career with over 25 years of experience with this game. His players are not strangers to the battle either, and will not need extra motivation to get up for this game.
"I don't think we have to do a lot of motivation this week," Foster said. "A lot of guys understand the type of game that this is, and they're eager to get back out there. We still have an opportunity to become bowl-eligible, so I think that's playing into it, too. But it's one week at a time, and it's a big week, so I think these guys are fired up for this opportunity."
Not many individuals have experienced this rivalry longer than Foster has. He played four seasons as a Bruin starting in 1998, spent 10 years as an assistant coach in multiple roles, and is now in his first season as head coach of the program.
"I'm ready to go, I'm in this, this is me," Foster said. "I've been in this since '98, I've been in this rivalry for a long time, so I'm ready for it, I'm excited. I've been in it as a recruit, then as a player, then as an assistant coach, and now as a head coach. I've been in for a long time, so I understand just the importance of it. But it's about them I want to send my seniors off the right way. I want to send them off the right way and then to break the streak of home teams not winning this game. So, it's a big game for us at the Rose Bowl.
Foster faced the Trojans three times in his historical career, going 1-2 in the games he played in. Foster's best performance was in his freshman season in 1998 when he rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-17 win.
Just 12 miles separate the campuses of USC and UCLA. It is one of the closest and most contentious rivalries in all of college football. The hype and energy surrounding the Rose Bowl on Saturday night is going to be one to remember.
The two teams are close in proximity and talent level which will make this game even better. Expect a gritty, hard-fought battle between two teams that are still grinding to become bowl-eligible.
Foster called to the Bruin faithful to show up and show out to support the team in their final Big Ten game of the regular season. The last thing he wants is for Trojan fans to get their hands on tickets to the game, invading enemy territory.
"We need all the fans to come out," Foster said. "Bruins fans, do not sell your tickets to those other people. Keep them, and let's just keep having the stadium rocking, and it should be a good game."
