UCLA Needs No Extra Motivation For Next Opponent
UCLA has no choice but to win out with two games remaining on its schedule.
The Bruins are two wins away from making a bowl game, and the first will have to come against their greatest rival, USC.
The team knows what all is at stake. Not only is a win a must, but the Bruins will be looking for bragging rights over their rivals as well.
There will be no shortage of motivation in this one.
“Well this next game, there is not much you need to tell them," said UCLA coach DeShaun Foster following the Bruins' loss to Washington on Friday. "They understand what kind of game we have coming up. They should be a little upset and eager to get out on the field. And then, the next one is another home game with another California team (Fresno State) so they should be excited for that one also. If you want to extend your season and play in bowl games, you got to take it one week at a time, and we have two opportunities to get to six [wins], so we are going to put our best foot forward and get out there, and hopefully, we get that.”
While this rivalry is one of the oldest in college football, this will be the first time the Bruins and Trojans face off as Big Ten opponents.
UCLA cruised past USC in their last meeting, defeating the Trojans 38-20 on the road.
The two teams have split their last four meetings.
The Bruins were on a three-game win streak going into Friday's matchup with Washington, and the loss has stalled their momentum at the most critical point in the season.
Fortunately for the UCLA faithful, though, they can count on their team being just as motivated as ever this week.
"We’re going to watch the film," said Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers after Friday's loss. "We’re going to learn from it [the Washington game], flush it, and we got a big week next week, so we’re excited about that and we’re excited for the last two opportunities to go play.”
Saturday's contest is set for 7:30 p.m. PST, 10:30 p.m. EST at the Rose Bowl.
