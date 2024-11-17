Bruins' Foster on UCLA's 'Tale of Two Halves'
The UCLA Bruins (4-6) did not execute in the second half in their 31-19 loss to the Washington Huskies (6-5) on the road, Friday night.
The Bruins competed for the majority of the contest, only trailing by 4 at the end of the first half. They were within one point early in the third quarter, but a few missed opportunities would keep them from taking a lead and winning the game.
It was a lack of execution for the Bruins in the second half. The Huskies, however, did execute, and that was the difference.
First-year head coach DeShaun Foster addressed the media postgame to discuss his team snapping its three-game winning streak.
"Tale of two halves, didn't come out in the second half and execute," Foster said. "Mostly was just, I always tell these guys you got to be at your best when your best is needed, and that wasn't the case for us in the second half. We didn't really execute the way we wanted to, just continued to shoot ourselves in the foot. When playing teams like this at home, and they have that win streak that they have, you can't give them opportunities to continue to come out and make some plays. We're still working on finishing."
The Bruins' defense came through in a big way to start the second half. forcing back-to-back interceptions on the Huskies' first two drives of the third quarter. Both takeaways were in plus territory and the Bruins were only able to create three points from those clutch turnovers.
Sophomore kicker Mateen Bhaghani was utilized more than the Bruins wanted to, failing to score touchdowns on multiple red zone chances. Bhaghani finished 2-3, with a missed 44-yard field goal in a four-point game. The Huskies would go right down the field and score, following the miss.
"Those are huge opportunities," Foster said. "That's what I'm talking about, you're not at your best when the best is needed. We wanted to 'finish in the paint.' We changed our wording a couple weeks ago to not get points, we want to 'finish in the paint.' We wanted touchdowns, and the score kind of show that we didn't get that. Those field goals were catching up to us."
Another big time interception was nearly had from the Bruins defense as they intercepted the Huskies in the red zone. Unfortunately, a roughing the passer penalty would negate the turnover and give the Huskies a first and goal situuation. They would score yet again after the flag.
There were three different instances in the game that the Bruins did not execute accordingly that led to three touchdowns and a total of 21 points. The game was largely decided from missed scoring chances, penalties, and failing to capitalize on turnovers.
Another missed opportunity came in the opening quarter as Bruins kicker Brody Richter punted a ball for just 17 yards that gave the Huskies very favorable field position. They would later score on the ensuing drive that started the Bruins' 36-yard line.
"Most definitely roughing the passer, I don't get into that call but that extended the drive for them and then giving them a short field on that punt," Foster said. "That was another situation because our defense had been doing really good job until that point, so we gave them short field [and] they were able to score some points. That was the difference, field goals to touchdowns."
The Bruins must clean up several areas, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. If they play a similar brand of football next week against USC (4-5) in the Crosstown Showdown, they will once again struggle to stay in the contest. Foster will get his guys ready to compete and make corrections.
