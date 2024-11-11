Evaluating DeShaun Foster's First Year as UCLA Head Coach So Far
DeShaun Foster became the UCLA football head coach back in February of this year after former head coach Chip Kelly switched roles and teams. So far into his college coaching career, Foster has been solid.
Foster has led the team to four wins so far in nine games played, most recently a huge 20-17 victory over Iowa. Now riding a three-game win streak, Foster may have begun to find his confidence on the sideline.
The former Carolina Panther and San Francisco 49er has brought six years of professional playing experience to this team, which can only motivate the young players to listen to their coach, who has lived the same dream these kids are chasing.
The former running back coach has used his running game effectively this season, with UCLA totaling 802 rushing yards so far this year, an effort that has only awakened over the last two contests. UCLA, in its most recent game, used its rushing game to ultimately secure the victory.
"Just executing," Foster said after the win. "It's been getting better each week. It wasn't just all of a sudden we just came out there and got better, it's been getting better each week. I think we have a little bit of juice and they were fired up for the challenge. I think they took pride in wanting to out-rush them, and we did that."
Overall, Foster was very pleased after UCLA's victory over Iowa on Friday, which brought the Bruins to within a game of the .500 mark, which could be a turnaround point for the Bruins.
"I just like how resilient my guys are," Foster said. "We show how resilient we are each week, you see the way they come out, they practice really hard, and we came out and executed the way that we wanted to."
Fans are hoping Foster is able to reach the same success -- and more -- as his predecessor, Kelly, over his tenure as head coach. In six seasons with the Bruins, Kelly finished with a 35-34 record and helped earn the team a bowl berth in each of his last three seasons.
Foster and the UCLA Bruins will look to build on their hot streak on Friday when they take on the Washington Huskies.
