Bruins in NFL: Colts' Laiatu Latu Will be Game-Time Decision After Suffering Injury
The Indianapolis Colts drafted former UCLA Bruins defensive end Laiatu Latu with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft with the hopes that he could immediately boost the team's lacking pass rush. However, the season has been slow going for the former Bruin.
So far through two games, Latu has only secured one assisted tackle and fumble recovery through two weeks. The famed Bruins product has been playing in a limited role and recently developed a hip injury that has kept him questionable for Week 3.
The good news is that Latu might be able to play in Week 3 when the Colts take on the Chicago Bears, but the bad news is it will come down to a game-time decision.
According to The Athletic's James Boyd, Colts head coach Shane Steichen did not rule anyone out for Sunday's game, though he did presume that Latu would be a game-time decision.
The rookie did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday, leaving his status for playing in Week 3 as questionable. However, considering Coach Steichen did not rule anyone out officially on Friday, Latu might still be able to play in some sort of capacity.
Latu is definitely needed, as the Colts are already without DeForest Buckner. Buckner has been placed on IR and is out for the next four weeks.
Despite needing an obvious pass rush, the Colts might want to take things slowly with Latu given the hip injury that has kept him out of practice through this week.
Latu joined the Colts after an award-filled 2023 season with the Bruins that included 22 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. Through his stellar fine year in college, Latu was awarded the Lombardi Award, Ted Hendricks Award, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year nod, Morris Trophy, and was named a unanimous All-American.
Latu left the Bruins with a total of 85 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks, two interceptions, and five forced fumbles.
Despite the injury, it is believed that Latu can become a force in the NFL. He will just need to completely heal to be part of the Colts' defensive plans moving forward. Despite his being a game-time decision for Sunday, expect the pass rush phenom to return to full strength by Week 4.
