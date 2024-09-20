UCLA Bruins in the Pros: Carson Steele Set to Start for Chiefs
Kansas Chiefs' fans and NFL fantasy owners were devasted when the news broke that their star running back Isiah Pacheco would miss significant time this season after experiencing a broken fibula against the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday.
It is expected for the former Rutgers Scarlet Knight to miss a minimum of six to eight weeks, however, it could be a longer timetable according to Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid
“I can’t give you a time when he’ll return,” Reid told the media. “We’ll just see if it’s this season or next season. We’ll see how he does as he goes here.”
With their running back depth taking a hit the Chiefs recently decided to reunite with former Cleveland Brown, Kareem Hunt. Coach Reid spoke to the media on Wednesday about the front office's decision to have a sequel with Hunt.
“We’ll get him in here and get some work,” Reid said of Hunt. “Kind of get him back in the swing of playing. Then we’ll just see as the game gets closer. … Try to get him in a position where he’s ready to play either this week, next week or the following week.”
Hunt was released in November of 2018 after a video surfaced that showed Hunt pushing and kicking a woman on the ground. Hunt was placed on the commissioner's exempt list after that, and he didn't play again until the following season once the Cleveland Browns picked him up.
“He needed a change of scenery and get some help and take care of business there,” Reid continued on Wednesday. “We felt like he did that. He did a nice job in Cleveland and we talked to people there, and there were no issues there.
Hunt will remain on the practice squad this week as he gets back in the swing of things, which opens a great opportunity for former UCLA Bruin Carson Steele. The undrafted rookie was impressive during training camp, which ultimately landed him a roster spot in Kansas City. When asked about the opportunity, Steele told reporters that he is ready to step into his new role.
“If anybody’s going to come back bigger and better from it, it’ll be Pacheco,” he predicted. “I feel bad for him — but hopefully, everything goes well [and] he comes back really fast. We just have this ‘next man up’ mentality. Everybody’s going to get reps, so everybody’s really working in, coming up and kind of joining as a team to get better.”
Steele has only carried the ball nine times for 27 yards through two games, but he is slate to be RB1 for the Chiefs during Week 3. The hope is the former Bruins running back can put together a solid performance against the Falcons, placing him as the starter while Pacheco heals from his fractured fibula.
While at UCLA, Steele produced 847 yards and six touchdowns on 167 attempts for an average of 5.1 yards per carry.
