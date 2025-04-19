Bruins Freshman LB Enters Portal
The UCLA Bruins have lost another player to the transfer portal as freshman linebacker Isaiah Patterson has made the decision to depart from the program, per Brandon Huffman of 247Sports. The former Bruin still has four years of eligibility remaining as he did not play one snap this past year.
Patterson was a former three-star prospect, hailing from Yelm, Wash., per 247Sports. At 6-4, 235-pounds, the former Bruin has much to offer as his potential is untapped, still awaiting playing time at the collegiate level.
Huffman reported on Huffman out of high school and many of the same attributes are consistent with his expectations for next season. His speed and strength will pair well, making him a versatile piece that can play on the line as a pass rusher or in the secondary as a linebacker.
"His [Patterson] future is on defense and he can play either inside or as an edge on the outside," Huffman wrote. "Patterson was a defensive lineman earlier in his career so getting to the quarterback has always been his strength but he's played a lot of 7v7 to show his ability to cover and has some plays in coverage in short yardage passes where he easily blows up plays.
"He looks quicker and in tremendous shape and shows he can be an inside backer in college but we also wouldn't be surprised if he ended up on the edge when he gets in to the Big Ten."
There was not many opportunities for Patterson to showcase his skills in his freshman season as the Bruins linebacker room was stacked. Future NFL Draft picks Oluwafemi Oladejo, Carson Schwesinger, and Kain Medrano were three top tier backers that played a large majority of the snaps in 2024.
Due to the lack of opportunities on the field, it is not hard to believe that Patterson would look for a new school. The puzzling part of this transfer departure is that Patterson waited until midway through spring practice to declare. He must have realized his playing time would have been limited this year.
With a full career of eligibility remaining, Patterson will seek a destination that can quickly insert him into the starting lineup and a possible multi-year player on defense.
