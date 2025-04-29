Bruin RB Room: Who will emerge as the leader in 2025?
The UCLA Bruins have picked up another running back in the transfer portal, adding Jaivian Thomas this spring. Thomas is making the cross-state jump from Cal to join DeShaun Foster, Toni Sunseri, and this revamped Bruin offense. How does he fit into the team in 2025?
In 2024, Thomas rushed for 626 yards and seven touchdowns for the Golden Bears and should have a solid impact on the team next season. The Bruins' top rusher from last season, T.J. Harden, transferred to SMU, which opens the door for opportunity in the UCLA running back room. Who is the competition?
The only other running back to transfer to UCLA was Anthony Woods, who came during the winter portal opening. He spent two seasons at Idaho State and put up impressive numbers, rushing for over 2000 yards and scoring 19 touchdowns. However, two things stand out as being cause for concern with Woods.
For one, he missed all of the 2024 season with a knee injury, and it may take some time to fully get his game legs under him. And two, the Big Ten is a huge step up in competition from the Big Sky conference. Even though he has the advantage of being a part of the UCLA spring practices, Thomas may be able to overtake him for snaps.
The returning running backs for UCLA who got some snaps last year are Jalen Berger and Keegan Jones, who both have solid experience but saw limited action in the 2024 season. Karson Cox is an incoming freshman who is very talented and will also be hungry to compete for playing time.
While there are many options for DeShaun Foster, a former UCLA star running back himself, one has yet to emerge as the featured back in 2025. It may be more of a running back by committee, but no matter what, the Bruins have to run the football better. Last year, they ranked last in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game.
Thomas definitely has a good shot of being the featured back, with his experience and explosiveness, he brings another dynamic to this revamped UCLA offense.
