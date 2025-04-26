UCLA Insider Podcast: How UCLA's Latest Transfer Improves 2025 Offense
The UCLA Bruins made a huge splash for next year's offensive rushing attack with the transfer addition of Cal Bears sophomore running back Jaivian Thomas. After an exceptional season with the Bears in 2024, Thomas is looking to boost this Bruins running attack which has been abysmal.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the impact that Thomas will have for the Bruins come 2025. He is a dominant back with a high motor and quick agility, giving UCLA a bit of faith that they will be able to run the ball next year.
You can watch the episode below:
Thomas recently completed his sophomore season with Cal, earning exactly 100 carries for a career-high 626 yards and seven touchdowns. After a very uninvolved freshman season with just 18 carries, Thomas broke out for a season performance that changed the trajectory of his college career.
After the recent transfer departure of Bruins top running back T.J. Harden, the Bruins were in the market for a new No. 1 rusher. They wasted no time in swinging Thomas from one California school to another. This is going to be a successful back for years to come in Westwood.
The Bruins absolutely needed a fresh look in the backfield. Even with Harden, UCLA was the very worst rushing team in the Big Ten, averaging a measly 86.6 rush yards per game, dead last in the conference. Adding Thomas is going to help their ability to produce in the ground game.
Not to mention, Thomas will be working alongside new transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who has the ability to run on his own. With a dangerous quarterback that defenses will have to prep for on the ground, the run-pass option plays are going to be extremely effective with Thomas getting the rock.
Week 1 against the Utah Utes is going to be very exciting to see Thomas in his new threads and seeking to make a sizeable impact in his third collegiate season. With the Oakland, Calif. native being a strong rusher, it will be expected that UCLA favors the run much more than they did last year.
