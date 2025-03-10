UCLA's Jake Bobo's Role With Seahawks Likely Expanded
DK Metcalf is out of Seattle, and with that, combined with the departure of Tyler Lockett, former UCLA Bruin Jake Bobo has gone from being an undrafted free agent to the WR2 on the Seattle Seahawks.
While free agency has yet to begin, the Seahawks are likely to take a receiver with one of the five picks they own in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. Thus if there was ever a time for Bobo to make a name for himself, it's now.
The Seahawks have grown frustrated with Metcalf as of late, citing attitude issues. It seemed the straw that broke the camel's back was Metcalf demanding a trade on the day the team departed from long-time receiver Tyler Lockett.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, there is a "mutual interest" between the Seahawks and quarterback Sam Darnold, who would replace Smith, but the team has not announced how they will address their receiver room. While they do have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, they also have a lot to replace as the team will need to address their interior offensive line and safety room, either in free agency or the draft.
There is a belief that multiple picks could be used on receivers and that the Seahawks will add at least one veteran to the room. The Seahawks currently own the 18th overall pick, putting the team in prime position to grab either the first or second wide receiver off the board.
In recent discussions, unless Tetairoa McMillian falls, the decision for the Seahawks will likely come down to Texas' Matthew Golden and Missouri's Luther Burden III. However, they appear to remain interested in South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori, so it's a toss-up on which direction they might go, especially if certain players fall.
For Bobo, he doesn't have much of an advantage over incoming players as the Seahawks have a first-year offensive coordinator, but he needs to use whatever experience/advantages he has because there is a good chance he's fighting for his football future.
This is the final year of his deal, and if he wants a solid second contract when he hits unrestricted free agency in two years, Bobo needs to earn as much playing time as possible.
