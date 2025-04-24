Projecting UCLA's Draft Results Pt.2
The 2025 NFL Draft is on the horizon, and several Bruins will be searching for new living arrangements as they continue their careers. Here is where they could end up.
Jay Toia: Miami Dolphins
Miami has a multitude of needs on its defense, with very little money to do so. It runs a 3-4 defense and only has four interior defensive linemen currently on its roster. The Dolphins do have 10 total draft picks, with seven on Day 3. That fits their football and financial needs in consideration of Toia.
Moliki Matavao: Buffalo Bills
The Bills are one of the few teams in football that use three tight end formations, sometimes bringing in UCLA alum Alec Anderson in some of their heavier packages. The Bills only have three tight ends on their roster currently, and one of them is Zach Davidson, a 2021 draft pick who has one career reception in three career games.
They need a tight end but must prioritize their higher picks on other positions, making it a match for both parties.
Kain Medrano: San Francisco 49ers
"Medrano, he also has speed, and he showed it at the combine. I mean, at 632, 25 ran a 446, 38-inch vert had under seven seconds in the three-cone," said The Athletic's Dane Brugler. "I mean, he was all over the place on the film, making plays in coverage, making plays for us to run. He's going to come in and be a stud special teamer from day one, and then he'll carve out a role on defense as well."
The 49ers need to reinforce their linebacker room after it was the team's Achilles heel in 2024. The departure of Dre Greenlaw and the mid-game resignation of De'Vondre Campbell have made a hole in the linebacker room, and Medrano's former time as a safety could help make up for the departure of Talanoa Hufanga.
Devin Kirkwood: Dallas Cowboys
After an offseason where the Cowboys essentially did whatever they wanted, their roster is filled with players looking for a second chance or building on a foundation laid last season. The team is known for developing undervalued defensive backs, fitting Kirkwood's professional needs.
