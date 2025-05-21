UCLA Earns Transfer Commitment of Former Oregon WR
The UCLA Bruins are welcoming home an in-state transfer addition in Jalen Saint Paul, who spent the last two seasons with the Oregon Ducks. The Carlsbad, California native is returning to his home state to play for the Bruins.
Saint Paul announced his commitment on Monday via X, formerly known as Twitter. He has three years of eligibility remaining after spending a redshirt year in 2024 and was part of the Ducks' Big Ten championship run.
The last time Saint Paul was an impact piece for an offense was his senior season of high school at Carlsbad High School in 2024. He earned First Team All-Avocado League honors, totaling 27 receptions for 499 yards and seven touchdowns. He had 904 all-purpose yards that season.
After zero playing time for the defending Big Ten champions, Saint Paul seeks to become a pivotal piece in the Bruins' offense in the next several seasons. It has to be fitting for him to return to his home state, eager to be a key piece in the offense of one of the most storied programs in the country.
Saint Paul will likely sit behind current starting receivers like sophomore Kwazi Gilmer, junior wide out Mikey Matthews, and senior Titus Mokiao-Atimalala. He will likely still earn some touches this season, but will not be one of the featured pass catchers after transferring very late in the process, post-spring.
Saint Paul comes from NFL talent as his father, Francis, who played collegiately at Northern Arizona University, was a sixth-round pick by the St. Louis Rams in the 2001 NFL Draft and was also a wide receiver. His father played five years in the league before finishing his career with the Ottawa Renegades in the Canadian Football League.
Francis is the current assistant director of college scouting with the Chicago Bears. He may be able to scout his own son in a few short years if he is able to perform at a high level for the Bruins.
