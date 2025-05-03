Bruins Seeking Breakout Season from Rising Star WR
The UCLA Bruins are hoping to receive a breakout season from sophomore wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer after being heavily involved in his freshman season. The Bruins found most of their offensive success through the air last year and will look to do so again through the hands of Gilmer.
The Los Angeles is playing in his backyard essentially for his college career and was a perfect fit for the Bruins' offense as a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He was immediately injected into the starting lineup and did not hesitate to exceed his freshman expectations.
There were many times during Gilmer's freshman year that he was unable to break out for big impact games due to UCLA being fairly one-dimensional. They were the worst rushing team in the Big Ten last year at 86.6 ground yards per game, making it easier for defenses to cover Gilmer and others.
With the transfer addition of former Cal Bears running back Jaivian Thomas and the return of senior Jalen Berger, the Bruins should have a more sufficient running game that will open up more opportunities for Gilmer to shine in passing situations.
As a sophomore, Gilmer is more than likely going to be the showcase receiver for next year's Bruins team after a motivating freshman season. Despite missing the first two games of the season, Gilmer posted 31 receptions for 345 yards and two touchdowns over a 10-game span.
UCLA also lost big-play receiving threat J.Michael Sturdivant to the transfer portal this past offseason, thrusting Gilmer into an even larger role than what was originally expected. He will likely become the main threat on deep balls down the sideline or deep cross passes across the middle.
With Gilmer having a full season under his belt and stepping into an expanded role, he should see a large uptick in targets. He will be working alongside Bruins junior wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, who is also primed for a breakout season after 294 receiving yards and one score last year.
Both young receivers will have a new and improved arm slinging them the football in Tennessee Volunteers transfer quarterback, Nico Iamaleava. With Gilmer and Iamaleava both being Southern California natives, there is a strong chance they have a prior relationship or faced each other.
