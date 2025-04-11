What Mikey Matthews Brings to UCLA
The UCLA Bruins football program continues to prepare fast and early before the new campaign. Going into their second season as competitors within the Big Ten Conference, the program looks to learn from their mistakes last season and put their best foot forward going into the new campaign.
That being said, one new face that Bruin fans will have to get used to is that of wide receiver Mikey Matthews. Matthews played with the California Golden Bears last season, and as he now starts his junior season at UCLA, the new Bruin wide receiver looks to be excited to begin his journey.
"I always wanted to come to UCLA just out of high school," Matthew said on Thursday. "Seeing Logan Loya producing, that's always been my dude. .... Now I'm here, and it's a full circle moment. I'm really happy to be here and just really able to show what I can do. I'm excited for the season."
Matthews saw his production increase in his sophomore season with the Golden Bears, as he hauled in 32 receptions that went for 272 receiving yards; he was even able to haul in his first touchdown. But now, as a member of head coach DeShaun Foster's roster, all eyes are on Matthews to perform.
The 5-foot-9 wide receiver has showcased his speed several times over thus far into his collegiate career, and with a new quarterback for UCLA in Joey Aguilar, Matthews will look to use that speed to his advantage.
In his media availability, Matthews was excited to tell reporters that he can play wherever he's needed to and in multiple positions.
"I can play outside, I can play running back, I can play slot, so I can just be able to get everywhere on the field," Matthews said. "So, it's just really fun just being able to move around."
Having a chance to get familiar with the new scheme and expectations that comes in being a UCLA football player, Matthews has taken it with pride.
While the season is still ways away, it should be exciting for fans to see that a new face such as Matthews is excited to help the roster in any way that he can, while hopefully winning more games than the program did last year.
