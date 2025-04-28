Pair of UCLA Bruins Will Unite in Lone Star State
The UCLA Bruins will have a pair of former alumni on the Dallas Cowboys this coming season as recent seventh-round draft pick Jay Toia will unite with Cowboys four-year veteran and former UCLA defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.
Toia and Odighizuwa were never teammates in Westwood despite both guys playing four years with the program. Odighizuwa was 75th overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Toia would enter his freshman season in 2021, the two just missing each other as teammates.
It is fun to imagine what UCLA's defensive front would have looked like with Odighizuwa and Toia controlling the trenches together.
Odighizuwa has been an integral piece to the Cowboys' defensive line for the past several seasons, playing in 16 or more games in all four years with the franchise. He has racked up 172 total tackles with 13.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. There are few players that Toia could learn more from.
Despite both playing the same positions, Odighizuwa is likely to take the fellow Bruin under his wing, being a mentor to the rookie defender. Toia totaled 91 tackles, four pass defenses, and three sacks across his four-year Bruin career and is going to be a key piece for Dallas in future seasons.
Toia may not be a Week 1 starter, but there is strong upside as a 21-year-old talent and the youngest tackle on the team by two years. Former Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith is the next youngest player on the Cowboys at 23 years old.
Being a seventh-round selection, it is unlikely that Toia would play in front of or next to Odighizuwa this season. If Toia is going to see the field, an injury or trade would need to happen, even if he impresses in fall camp and OTAs. In the next few years, he could see an increase in snap count.
Toia is just one of five different Bruins who were selected this year. Despite going 5-7 and missing a bowl game appearance for back-to-back seasons, Toia and company were able to prove that last year's team was much more than their record. Toia will thrive in his new home of Dallas, Texas.
