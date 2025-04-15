UCLA's Jerry Neuheisel Gives Timetable on Veteran TE Hudson Habermehl
UCLA will be getting back a key veteran this coming season as tight end Hudson Habermehl is expected to return after missing the entire 2024 campaign due to a torn ACL.
The redshirt senior took to social media on Sunday to announce that it had been the one-year anniversary since he suffered the injury, expressing excitement for his return.
Habermehl's position coach, Jerry Neuheisel, provided an update on the veteran's status and when he will be back on the field.
"The other day in practice, he got to do some of our teaching periods," Neuheisel said on Monday. "So, he'll be back. And he's feeling great. He's running faster; I think he hit like 18 miles an hour or something the other day. So, he'll be ready to go for fall camp, and I know he's fired up for it."
Habermehl had been preparing for his fifth active season last year after playing every game over the previous two seasons. But unfortunately, that wouldn't happen, and a year later, he is still in the recovery process.
"I think he'll be honest with you; I think it's been hard," Neuheisel said. "I think when you've been out that long and you want it so bad, it's hard to feel like you're away from the team. But the nice part is the last couple of weeks, he's been able to do walk-throughs.
It can be especially tough when you can't play the game you love. But the team has made sure he's still involved.
"I think he spends a lot of time with me," Neuheisel said. "He's got to hang out with me a lot, we watch a lot of film. But also, you'll notice, he has a script with him. So, he is Coach Habermehl right now, and he'll go back to Hudson here in a little bit. But he's on the sidelines, he's coaching the young bucks up, trying to get them ready.
"But he's ready to go. And he's going to have a really good offseason right now, and he's getting his feet ready to go. We're just excited when we get to have him back running routes."
Neuheisel expects Habermehl to be ready to play Week 1.
"We'll take it by ear," he said. "We need him for the first Saturday. ... He'll be ready for that."
