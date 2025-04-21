Bruins QB Aguilar Enters Portal
After transferring in December of last year, UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar has made the decision to transfer for the second time in less than a year, leaving Westwood, as first reported by On3's Pete Nakos.
Due to the Bruins bringing in former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava, Aguilar was no longer going to be the starting quarterback, which surely prompted his decision to leave.
After the initial reporting of Iamaleava's expected commitment, Aguilar's camp immediately started calling other schools and was expected to leave UCLA sooner than later. For lack of a better term, his job was swiped from underneath him, but in this era of college football, these things are going to happen more and more.
It makes sense for Aguilar to make the move, as he was taking all of the first team reps leading up to the other quarterback addition. He had been a Bruin for just about four months and will now seek a new location on very short notice. Week 1 kicks off in late August.
In his final year with Appalachian State, Aguilar posted a strong season, throwing for 3,003 yards on a 55.9% completion rate with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He is an Antioch, California native but is refusing to take a second string position in his final year of eligibility. You cannot blame his decision.
On the other side of the coin, it is tough to fault the UCLA coaching staff for making the decision to go in a different direction at quarterback. Iamaleava was a potential Heisman finalist is his freshman year, leading the Volunteers to a 10-3 record and College Football Playoff appearance.
Regardless of Aguilar being the first to transfer and already establishing a strong relationship with the program, UCLA's biggest priority is winning. If the Bruins are given an opportunity to start a more talented player that can help them win more games, it is a no-brain decision to go with the better player.
Aguilar has limited time to find a new location as spring practice is wrapping up, and his ability to become a starter is much more difficult now. He has the talent to immediately enter a team and make a splash, but it will have to be the right fit to get him comfortable in a short amount of time.
Follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking Bruins story again.
Give us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE