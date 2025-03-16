Kaedin Robinson Will Not Play for UCLA
UCLA and head coach DeShaun Foster were dealt a crushing blow on Friday after Appalachian State transfer wide receiver Kaedin Robinson was denied an eligibility waiver, bringing his collegiate career to a close.
Robinson announced the news, providing a statement on social media.
"Unfortunately, my eligibility waiver was denied by the NCAA, but I am so grateful for every moment of my journey and the support I've received along the way," Robinson wrote. "I've been fully committed to rehabilitating my knee and am ahead of schedule in my recovery process!
"I'll be ready to compete at the next level in the coming months, and I'm looking forward to the 2025 NFL Draft and the opportunity to show a team what I can do. Can't wait for what the future holds!"
Many Bruins fans are upset at the ruling as one of the potential bright spots of the team entering next season was the prospect of Robinson bringing the chemistry he and transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar had at Appalachian State to the Rose Bowl.
For offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri, this move changes his offensive design completely. Robinson was supposed to be the deep threat, the speed threat, the man who stretches the field vertically and horizontally.
While Robinson would be the recipient of opportunities, his presence gave Sunseri a chess piece he could use to manufacture passing lanes for other receivers as well as running lanes.
Robinson began his career at a junior college in 2019 before joining UCF in 2021. Due to NCAA rules on junior college and the 2020 COVID season, those years should have been wiped off in terms of eligibility usage.
At UCF, Robinson barely played before transferring to Appalachian State, playing there from 2022 to 2024. That's only four years of eligibility used. Considering his lack of play time in 2021, there was more than enough reason to grant Robinson an extra year, but the NCAA decided against it.
It's a highly controversial ruling, especially considering the lack of consistency throughout the history of every decision the NCAA has ever made, but Robinson is out, and the Bruins are left without a pass catcher they were relying on.
