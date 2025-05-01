Former Bruins Could Benefit From Commanders' New Stadium Project
UCLA Bruins Kain Medrano, Colston Yankoff, and Kazmeir Allen are all currently members of the Washington Commanders. The franchise, once stuck in the bog, has found a new light under owner Josh Harris, general manager and UCLA alum Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn.
Peters has been one of the best executives in football over the past 12 months and will have another weapon at his disposal to recruit players. That's a new football stadium on the site of the old RFK Stadium.
According to ESPN's John Keim, the $4-billion project should bring back a championship standard to the franchise.
"The scene at the National Press Club announcing the Washington Commanders' stadium deal was reminiscent of what the organization once enjoyed at RFK Stadium many years ago: a packed house, lots of cheering and many people dreaming of big wins," Keim wrote, "including Super Bowls.
"It's what the Commanders hope to feel once again in the District of Columbia, now that they've reached an agreement with the city to build a stadium on the site where they enjoyed their greatest success.
"The Commanders reached an agreement to build a 65,000-seat stadium at the site where RFK Stadium -- their home from 1961 to 1997 -- still stands. It will be a domed stadium, though owner Josh Harris said they're still deciding whether or not the dome would be retractable. He said he would explore playing on a grass field."
Owner Josh Harris shared his thoughts.
"The fact we've grown up here gave us that vision to not look at the crumbling concrete [of RFK] but remember in our minds the vivid nature of what Washington football was all about," Harris said, per Keim. "It brought a city that was socioeconomically distinct ... together. No matter where you were from, your race, your religion, on Sundays you were Washington football fans."
The Commanders' current stadium, Northwest Stadium, is a run-down, leaking, embarrassment of an NFL home that directly reflected the tenure of former owner Dan Snyder.
With a new stadium expected to open in 2030 and a roster built to win right now, Peters, the former Bruin, has an opportunity to bring a Super Bowl back to the nation's capital with three more Bruins by his side.
It should be noted that the franchise won three Super Bowls while using RFK Stadium.
