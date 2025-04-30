Grading Commanders' Selection of UCLA's Kain Medrano
Kain Medrano's selection by the Washington Commanders came as a bit of a surprise, as the Washington defense looks for life after the departure of Jonathan Allen. It seems the team will rely on Medrano's speed to get into the backfield, as they have one of the most promising interior defensive lines in football.
DaRon Payne and Javon Kinlaw hold up the front while promising Jer'Zhan Newton has showed flashed of becoming a high-level player. The big question is about their defensive ends as both Clelin Ferrell and Dorance Armstrong haven't established themselves as staring-caliber players.
Thus, I'm giving the Commander's selection of Medrano a grade of B.
NFL.com's Eric Edholm gave his evaluation of the Commanders' draft.
"I'll understand if you want to complain about the lack of an edge rusher in this year's draft haul, but that just seemed to be the way the picks went," Edholm wrote. "I really liked the Commanders' overall approach, and let‘s not forget how few resources they entered the weekend with.
"Two of their picks were spent to land Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel, so if your draft graders aren't folding in that value, please gently swat their wrists for me. Josh Conerly Jr. was just OK value for me in Round 1, but Trey Amos was a strong value in the second, so that more than evened out the returns on those first two picks.
"Washington now has the next three months to figure out if there are ways of procuring more pass-rush talent. The Commanders are set up very well for the future, even if last year's Texans serve as a reminder that progress isn't always linear."
Considering an unexpected lack of pressure from the edges, the Commanders may rely on Medrano's speed to stack him on the line of scrimmage, knowing he's fast enough to sack the quarterback on blitzes and has the speed to drop back into coverage.
At least he has future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner as a teammate and mentor.
