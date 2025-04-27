How Sports Illustrated Grades UCLA's Medrano, Commanders Draft
The Washington Commanders did not have a lot of picks entering the 2025 NFL Draft after making several trades for players over the past several months, but they made the most of what they had.
Round 1 (29): Josh Conerly Jr.
Round 2 (61): Trey Amos
Round 4 (128): Jaylin Lane
Round 6 (205): Kain Medrano
Round 7 (245): Jacory Croskey-Merritt
One of the five selections made was spent on UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano. Medrano was one of five Bruins selected throughout the draft, and in part to his selection, the Washington Commanders scored a grade of "B" by Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano.
"The Commanders addressed a few glaring needs with their first two picks," Manzano wrote. "Conerly was the fourth offensive tackle selected, but he was considered by most draft experts to be a first-round talent.
"Suddenly, Washington has depth and talent in the trenches after making it work last season with quarterback Jayden Daniels often playing away from the pocket. Things didn’t exactly work out with Marshon Lattimore after the midseason trade, but he’ll now have more help with the arrival of Amos, who had a whopping 16 passes defensed last year."
Medrano joins former Bruin Colson Yankoff in the nation's capital as the Commanders look to improve on their excellent 2024 season.
The Commanders made the playoffs under Dan Quinn last season, a surprise considering the recent history of the franchise and the fact it was Quinn's first season in charge. The team was spurred on by a suffocating defense and the rise of quarterback Jayden Daniels.
They defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions in the playoffs before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
In the offseason, the Commanders added Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel to their offense while their defense looks to take a step up with an underrated interior defensive line and defensive back room.
Medrano fits the system perfectly and will likely be used as a special teamer and for certain defensive packages as he grows as a player. He does have a great mentor in future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner.
A great place for Medrano to begin his professional career.
