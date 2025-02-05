Several Bruins Improve Draft Stock After Postseason Bowl Games
After the Reese's Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl, several Bruins made themselves a lot of money as the UCLA program gained a little more prestige through several outstanding performances. Through their work in individual drills and during the actual game, scouts from across the country have circled the names of several Bruins who have improved their draft stock heading into the NFL Combine and UCLA Pro Day.
Carson Schwesinger did not participate in the Senior Bowl despite having accepted an invite and it seems we may have an answer why. A recent mock draft by ESPN's Matt Miller showed Schwesinger as the 35th overall pick. Schwesinger may have prioritized his health and current position, thus removing himself from the event.
"Titans fans might wonder why a quarterback hasn't been selected yet, but new general manager Mike Borgonzi won't want to tie his tenure to a QB that he isn't 100 percent sold on," Miller said. "Instead, the Titans might draft a high-impact linebacker who can immediately step into the lineup. A former walk-on, Schwesinger had 136 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions this past season."
Oluwafemi Oladejo and Moliki Matavao did make the trip down to Mobile and many were impressed by the Bruin duo.
Oladejo was a monster during pass rush drills, dominating as an edge rusher and as a blitzing linebacker. Oladejo received massive praise on social media and had a conversation with Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. A chat that lasted for several minutes.
UCLA tight end Moliki Matavao flashed the athleticism that made him such a high-caliber high school recruit. He dominated in one-on-one pass-catching drills. Many were impressed with his fundamentals and desire to initiate contact.
UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano gained himself some fans as he was rumored to have met with the Packers at the Shrine Bowl. The converted safety displayed some serious ball skills as he blanketed pass catchers in one-on-one drills.
These four Bruins, along with defensive back Devin Kirkwood and defensive lineman Jay Toia, make six Bruins that could be drafted after DeShaun Foster's first year in charge. Not bad for the UCLA alum.
