Bruins Recently Drafted LB Eager for New Opportunity
Former UCLA Bruins linebacker Kain Medrano addressed the media for the first time as a Washington Commander after being drafted in the sixth round (205th) in last weekend's 2025 NFL Draft. He has prior relationships with a key member of the staff and is eager to begin his professional career.
It is not as surprising that the Commanders were the team to select Medrano once you know who is a member of their current coaching staff.
Washington's current linebackers coach is Ken Norton Jr., former UCLA linebackers coach from 2022-'23. Norton already built a relationship with Medrano back in their collegiate days, translating easily to the NFL level.
Medrano spoke on what it is like to learn from and have a prior relationship with Norton, his former coach and a former NFL linebacker that played 12 seasons between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers organizations.
"I don't know, it was kind of crazy," Medrano said. "Obviously, you get to learn from one of the best linebackers that has ever played the game, right? He [Norton] came into our building at UCLA, and we just had a really special connection.
"Just kind of off the get, and it's just been a really good bond. He's a mentor to me, he's taught me a lot about football in the linebacker position, and a lot of my game and knowledge gets credited to him."
Medrano exudes confidence in the way that he spoke about his eagerness to get on the field.
"I'm just excited to get in there and just make plays," Medrano said. "Wherever they need me, special teams, whether that's all four, I'm just ready to go headfirst into that. And then on the defensive role, whether they want to stay base, I can play that big nickel, and I've done that with coach Norton in the room, and I've also played Will [position] with coach Norton in the room.
"I think it gives the defense a little bit more room to kind of stay base when they get into 11 personnel because I'm confident in what I can do."
From the first impression of Medrano as an NFL player, he is built for it. The 24-year-old is a seasoned veteran, evaluated well after playing five years of college ball at UCLA and is ready for the next step in his career. His prior relationships and confidence are going to propel him to success.
