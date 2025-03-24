REPORT: Former UCLA LB Lands With Chiefs in Latest Mock Draft
The UCLA Bruins have been represented well across the National Football League over the years, and another Bruin could be taking his talents to the big time in a recent mock draft. The Bruin in question is senior linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo, as he could hear his name called on Draft Day.
Oladejo came to UCLA in 2023 and provided a strong presence on the field against his opponents. The 6-foot-3 inch, 259-pounder was listed as a second-round draft pick by NFL.com's Chad Reuter's latest NFL Mock Draft.
Over the course of his two seasons with the Bruins, Oladejo recorded 111 total tackles, 57 solo tackles and five passes defended. His senior campaign also saw the UCLA product set a new collegiate career-high in quarterback sacks, collecting 4.5 on the season.
The big man was given a fair grade following his NFL Combine performance, earning himself a 6.24, which places him in the eventual starter category. After leading UCLA last season with 13.5 tackles for loss, Oladejo's talents have been greatly looked upon, given his strong success.
"Linebacker-turned-edge-rusher whose draft profile might have gone from dull to dynamic with the switch," wrote Lance Zierlein in his analysis of Oladejo. "Oladejo is long and aggressive in attacking blockers in front of him.
"A lack of instincts in the run game and plans as a pass rusher could be temporary bumps in the road that should be smoothed with coaching."
"He greets and discards blockers with powerful, twitchy hands and still plays with a linebacker’s range and nose for the football despite his new position. He catches the 'developmental' tag relative to his edge experience, but his traits and tape suggest he will make a difference sooner than expected."
Given that the Chiefs have been one of, if not the most dominant NFL franchises over the last few seasons, Oladejo would be joining a strong cause. Last season, the Chiefs franchise ranked ninth in terms of defensive yards per game, averagely holding their opponents to 320.6 yards per game.
If the franchise does select the UCLA product, Oladejo would be in a great position to learn from established players to earn his spot on the pro roster in the future. All we can do now is wait and see where the Bruin lands on Draft Day.
