UCLA's Oluwafemi Oladejo Gaining Interest Out West
Oluwafemi Oladejo has a textbook story of an NFL prospect growing from being a promising player to becoming one of the darlings of the pre-draft process.
After strong performances at the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine, and UCLA's Pro Day, Oladejo is a player projected to go as high as the late first round to the third.
UCLA Bruins On SI checked in with Oladejo. We already confirmed the San Francisco 49ers met with him, and now the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams have met with him as well in some capacity.
"Both are intrigued and excited about my upside and character/personality," Oladejo said regarding his meetings with the Raiders/Rams.
This makes a lot of sense. Oladejo is a friendly guy when he's not playing football. For the Los Angeles Rams and former Bruin Quentin Lake, they have a strong defense that works well together. They need a player who would assimilate easily into that fold, and Oladejo has the demeanor to do so.
Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula loves to mix up defenses, creating exotic blitzes using various defensive looks. Considering Oladejo's history as a linebacker, he could be a chess piece Shula uses with Lake to stack the line of scrimmage with defenders, sending different ones of the rush while others drop into coverage.
If the Rams are to draft an EDGE player, it's all about fit and ability to be put on the field. He won't overtake NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse or game-wrecking Byron Young at EDGE, but he has the skillset and versatility to line up beside them while rotating in. Especially after the departure of Michael Hoecht.
If he joins the Raiders, he's a Pete Carroll-type player. Coachable, positive attitude, willingness to adapt. That's why Oladejo emphasized character and personality in our conversation.
Oladejo is a respectful person, a vicious animal on the field, and possesses the determination that would allow him to assimilate into a Raiders locker room led by Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins.
As Draft day comes closer, Oluwafemi Oladejo may not need to find another house but an apartment, considering he may be drafted close to Los Angeles.
