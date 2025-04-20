REPORT: UCLA Confirms Iamaleava's Commitment
After days of no confirmation from UCLA or Nico Iamaleava, some clarity has finally been provided on his expected signing with the Bruins.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, "The UCLA staff has informed the team’s current quarterbacks of the expected transfer of Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava to UCLA. This is a key step that shows the discussions between UCLA and Iamaleava are significant. A formal decision is expected in near future."
Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd had reported last week that Iamaleava would be going to UCLA, and at the time, it seemed the ball was about to get rolling. But Iamaleava himself never made an announcement and nothing from the program confirmed that anything was in the works.
Now, Bruins fans can breathe a sigh of relief that this deal is happening.
Iamaleava had reportedly wanted $4 million from his former team, Tennessee, and held out until he got it. The program would part ways with him, and now, he has settled on his next home, which happens to actually be "home" for Iamaleava, who hails from Downey.
UCLA had recruited him when he was a five-star prospect and even earned his brother, Madden's, commitment before he flipped to Arkansas.
According to ESPN's Chris Low, a deal between UCLA and Iamaleava "won’t be close to the $4 million his camp was asking for from Tennessee."
This would make sense if Cowherd's initial reporting had been true, which stated, "Family still claims it’s NOT about the [money] It’s about the [Tennessee] offense."
Iamaleava led Tennessee to the College Football Playoff last season. He threw for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 358 yards and three touchdowns. He made just five appearances the year prior, throwing for 314 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The former Volunteers quarterback is ranked the No. 1 player in the transfer portal by 247Sports. He was the No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2023 and the No. 1 '23 recruit in California.
His expected signing should do wonders for a UCLA offense that needed a boost. This was that boost, and more.
Iamaleava has two years of eligibility remaining.
