EXCLUSIVE: UCLA 2026 Commit Talks Relationship With Bruins' Staff
Kenneth Moore III is everything you want in a football player. The talent on the field is complemented by the kind of kid he is off the field.
I got the chance to catch up with Moore and ask about his relationship with the program and staff.
Moore first really jumped on the radar of the coaches at a camp but had met them a couple of other times previously.
"I first met Coach [Kodi] Whitfield when I was a sophomore," he said. "Then, I met Coach [John] Frazier at the Sacramento State camp last year. Then I attended the UCLA camp, met Coach Stacey [Ford] and Coach [DeShaun] Foster, and that's when the relationship took off."
UCLA is extremely appealing for the star wideout for a variety of reasons, both new and old.
"One of my main interests is that UCLA is one of the best academic schools in the country," Moore said. "And the history and tradition of the football program. Playing in the Rose Bowl. Also, I love the direction that Coach Foster has the program going."
This is a sentiment that a lot of prospects seem to have. Coach Foster has resonated with Moore and others in a special way.
"I feel like I will be developed by Coach [Burl] Toler and Coach Foster to be the best player I can be, and to prepare me to be a professional type player," Moore said. "Coach Tino's [Sunseri] offense looks to be a great fit for my skill set.
Moore also commented on his recent visit and how he will be trying to get back as often as possible.
"I was just on campus this last Friday, which was really cool," he said. "I plan to come back the first week of spring practices. I'm looking to try and get down there at least two or three times during spring, and my official visit is scheduled for June 13-June 15."
When you're such a highly touted recruit, the pressure can absolutely get to you, and understandably so. Moore doesn't feel that kind of pressure at all. When I asked him if his ranking and notoriety added any pressure to perform, and he spoke candidly on the significance of stars and rankings.
"I don't think the rankings add any extra pressure," Moore said. "I'm sure there will be expectations but I'm used to that. I'm just going to continue to work hard and learn and be the best player I can be. Plus, when I get to school, the rankings don't matter anymore."
Moore is a great fit for this UCLA team, and it really speaks to the kind of guys Coach Foster and the Bruins are looking for. On top of talent, they are searching high and low for culture fits, and Moore is absolutely a great step in that direction.
